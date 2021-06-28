Citing racism, UN rights chief seeks reparations for Blacks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAMEY KEATEN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief, in a landmark report launched after the killing of George Floyd in the United States, is urging countries worldwide to do more to help end discrimination, violence and systemic racism against people of African descent and “make amends” to them — including through reparations.

The report from Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, offers a sweeping look at the roots of centuries of mistreatment faced by Africans and people of African descent, notably from the transatlantic slave trade. It seeks a “transformative” approach to address its continued impact today.

The report, a year in the making, hopes to build on momentum around the recent, intensified scrutiny worldwide about the blight of racism and its impact on people of African descent as epitomized by the high-profile killings of unarmed Black people in the United States and elsewhere.

“There is today a momentous opportunity to achieve a turning point for racial equality and justice,” the report said.

The report aims to speed up action by countries to end racial injustice; end impunity for rights violations by police; ensure that people of African descent and those who speak out against racism are heard; and face up to past wrongs through accountability and redress.

“I am calling on all states to stop denying — and start dismantling — racism; to end impunity and build trust; to listen to the voices of people of African descent; and to confront past legacies and deliver redress,” Bachelet said in a video statement.

While broaching the issue of reparation in her most explicit way yet, Bachelet suggested that monetary compensation alone is not enough and would be part of an array of measures to help rectify or make up for the injustices.

“Reparations should not only be equated with financial compensation,” she wrote, adding that it should include restitution, rehabilitation, acknowledgement of injustices, apologies, memorialization, educational reforms and “guarantees” that such injustices won’t happen again.

The U.N.-backed Human Rights Council commissioned the report during a special session last year following the murder of Floyd, a Black American who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison last week.

Protests erupted after excruciating bystander video showed how Floyd gasped repeatedly, “I can’t breathe!” as onlookers yelled at Chauvin to stop pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck.

The protests against Floyd's killing and the “momentous” verdict against Chauvin are a “seminal point in the fight against racism,” the report said.

The report was based on discussions with more than 340 people — mostly of African descent — and experts; more than 100 contributions in writing, including from governments; and review of public material, the rights office said.

It analyzed 190 deaths, mostly in the U.S., to show how law enforcement officers are rarely held accountable for rights violations and crimes against people of African descent, and it noted similar patterns of mistreatment by police across many countries.

The report ultimately aims to transform those opportunities into a more systemic response by governments to address racism, and not just in the United States — although the injustices and legacy of slavery, racism and violence faced by African Americans was clearly a major theme.

The report also laid out cases, concerns and the situation in roughly 60 countries including Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia and France, among others.

“We could not find a single example of a state that has fully reckoned with the past or comprehensively accounted for the impacts of the lives of people of African descent today," Mona Rishmawi, who leads a unit on non-discrimination at the U.N. human rights office, told a news conference. "Our message, therefore, is that this situation is untenable.”

Compensation should be considered at the “collective and the individual level," she said, while adding that any such process “starts with acknowledgment” of past wrongs and “it's not one-size-fits-all." She said countries must look at their own pasts and practices to assess how to proceed.

The U.N. report called on countries to make “ amends for centuries of violence and discrimination” such as through “formal acknowledgment and apologies, truth-telling processes and reparations in various forms.”

It also decried the “dehumanization of people of African descent” that was “rooted in false social constructions of race” in the past to justify enslavement, racial stereotypes and harmful practices as well as tolerance for racial discrimination, inequality and violence.

It cited inequalities faced by people of African descent and the “stark socioeconomic and political marginalization” they face in many countries, including unfair access to education, health care, jobs, housing and clean water.

___

Follow all AP stories about racial injustice at https://apnews.com/Racialinjustice.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hancock aide Gina Coladangelo ‘to step down as health department adviser’

    The pair have been friends since Oxford University

  • Greggs' sales recovery stronger than expected

    The bakery chain says sales have continued to grow, while car dealership Lookers also enjoys strong trade.

  • Marking centenary, China heralds Communist Party's influence

    China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party this week by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. Party officials on Monday heaped praise on President Xi Jinping, who has established himself as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, and has eliminated any limits on his term in office. China has seen huge improvements in living standards over the past four decades, accompanied by rising international economic and political heft.

  • Blinken meets Pope Francis, gets VIP tour of Sistine Chapel

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday received VIP treatment at the Vatican, getting a private tour of the Sistine Chapel before he sat down for closed-door talks with Pope Francis. Blinken was the first high-level official of President Joe Biden's administration to have a private audience with the pontiff. Last year, when Blinken's predecessor, Mike Pompeo, came to the Vatican, he wasn't granted private time with Francis.

  • Swedish PM asks parliament speaker to find a new government

    Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, has asked the country’s parliament speaker to find a new government. “A snap election is not what is best for Sweden,” Lofven said.

  • U.S. Strikes Iran-Backed Groups in Test for Nuclear Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Air Force struck Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, in a test of Iran’s incoming president, whose election this month has already complicated efforts to revive a 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program.The raids on operational and weapons storage facilities were in response to attacks on U.S. interests and were a “necessary, appropriate and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.There was no immediate rea

  • Have your say: Did Matt Hancock do a good job as health secretary in the pandemic?

    Sajid Javid has taken over as health secretary following Matt Hancock's resignation.

  • Naked Sunbathers Lost in Bushland After Being 'Startled by Deer' Fined for COVID Breach, Police Say

    Two naked sunbathers who had to be rescued when they got lost in bushland south of Sydney after being “startled by a deer” were among 44 people fined for COVID lockdown breaches on June 27, police have said.Giving details of some of the fines police had handed out since the introduction of the latest stay-at-home measures, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said, "Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach in the south coast. They were startled by a deer, ran into the national park and got lost.“Not only did they require assistance from SES and police to rescue them, they also both received a ticket for a thousand dollars,” Fuller said, referring to the State Emergency Service.Police gave more details on their website, saying, "About 6pm (Sunday 27 June 2021), the men called for assistance after becoming lost in bushland during a visit to a remote beach.“Police Rescue assisted by the State Emergency Service, NSW Ambulance and Polair responded to the area, locating a 30-year-old man naked and carrying a backpack on the walking track near Lady Wakehurst Drive.“After a further search, a 49-year-old man, partially clothed, was also located. The men told police they were on a nearby beach when they ran into bushland after being startled by a deer.“They were taken to St George Police Station and issued $1,000 PINs for breaching the current public health order prohibiting those from Greater Sydney travelling outside the region.” Credit: NSW Police via Storyful

  • Florida family gets 16 calls from grandparents who remain unaccounted for in condo collapse

    As surviving family members of the collapsed Surfside condominium cling to all signs of hope, one family says it received 16 calls from a landline belonging to their grandparents who remain among the 156 unaccounted for as rescuers continue to search through debris for signs of life.

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • D.C. Prosecutors Set Their Targets on Don Jr.’s Posse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe District of Columbia’s attorney general will have to wait just a little longer to find out if three more people in the Trump family circle can be forced to testify, as investigators continue to look into whether Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misspent more than $1 million and enriched his own company.A local judge Sunday, on the eve of a potentially critical court hearing in that case, ruled that he won’t even let the D.C. attorney gener

  • National Archives’ Racism Task Force Labels Own Rotunda Example of ‘Structural Racism’

    The National Archives’ task force on racism claimed that the agency’s own rotunda housing the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution is an example of “structural racism.”

  • One of his former executives says Trump 'deserves to go to jail' ahead of New York prosecutors potentially filing criminal charges

    Barbara Res worked with Trump for 18 years and said he's "very deliberate, very measured, and he's very vengeful, and he doesn't follow the rules."

  • Maxine Waters introduces bill to boost payout to exonerees by 40%

    Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Friday announced new legislation that intends to provide a significant financial boost for exonerated individuals. Entitled the Justice for Exonerees Act, the legislation if passed would increase the maximum amount of money exonerees can receive by 40%. The Justice for Exonerees Act is specifically centered on exonerees in the federal prison system and would increase the current wrongful incarceration payout for each year the exoneree was held.

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • 14 House GOP members just revealed themselves as modern segregationists

    The 14 House GOP members who voted against making Juneteenth a holiday should be treated as pariahs.

  • The woman who caused a crash at the Tour de France will be sued once police find her, official says

    "We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone," Pierre-Yves Thouault told AFP.

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • Disturbing videos show the hot air balloon crash in New Mexico that killed five people

    A hot air balloon hit a power line in New Mexico on Saturday morning, killing five people and leaving thousands powerless.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Creates Another Fake Church To Unmask Religious Health Care Loophole

    John Oliver is back with another fake gimmick — this time, a church. After a lengthy segment in which Oliver detailed Health Care Sharing Ministries (HCSM), non-profits with common religious beliefs that share medical bills, and how they regularly exploit morality clauses to deny coverage to queer people, the obese or even people who smoke […]