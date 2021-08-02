Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program

MATTHEW LEE
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday expanded its efforts to evacuate at-risk Afghan citizens from Afghanistan as Taliban violence increases ahead there of the U.S. military pullout at the end of the month.

The State Department said it is widening the scope of Afghans eligible for refugee status in United States to include current and former employees of U.S.-based news organizations, U.S.-based aid and development agencies and other relief groups that receive U.S. funding. Current and former employees of the U.S. government and the NATO military operation who don’t meet the criteria for a dedicated program for such workers are also covered.

The State Department said the move will mean that “many thousands” of Afghans and their immediate families will now have the opportunity to be permanently resettled in the U.S. as refugees. It did not offer a more specific number of those who might be eligible for the program.

“The U.S. objective remains a peaceful, secure Afghanistan,” it said in a statement. “However, in light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the U.S. government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States.”

The creation of a “Priority 2” category for Afghans within the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program is intended for Afghans and their immediate families who “may be at risk due to their U.S. affiliation” but aren't able to get a Special Immigrant Visa because they did not work directly for the U.S. government or didn't hold their government jobs long enough.

To qualify for the Priority 2 category, Afghans must be nominated by a U.S. government agency or by the most senior civilian U.S. citizen employee of a U.S-based media outlet or nongovernmental organization.

The first group of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants — most of whom served as translators or did other work for U.S. troops or diplomats — who have cleared security vetting arrived in the U.S. on Friday. That group of 221 people are among 2,500 who will be brought to the U.S. in the coming days.

Another 4,000 SIV applicants, plus their families, who have not yet cleared the security screening are expected to be relocated to third countries ahead of the completion of the U.S. withdrawal. Roughly 20,000 Afghans have expressed interest in the program.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to open door to more Afghans to relocate over Taliban danger

    Refugee advocates called for urgent action to help Afghans who face retribution from the Taliban because of their association with the U.S.

  • Exclusive-U.S. to begin new Afghan refugee program - sources

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will launch a new program to resettle certain Afghans as refugees in the United States, an administration official and two knowledgeable sources said on Sunday. The U.S. State Department was expected to announce the setting-up of the so-called Priority Two refugee program on Monday, the three sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • South Korea seeks to improve ties despite North's threat

    South Korea said Monday it’ll keep pushing to improve ties and resume talks with rival North Korea, despite the North's threat to rekindle animosities if Seoul holds its summertime military drills with the United States. On Sunday night, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the drills would seriously undermine efforts to restore mutual trust between the Koreas and becloud prospects for better ties if the training is launched as scheduled this month.

  • Chinese police arrest Canadian singer Kris Wu

    Chinese police on Sunday said they've detained a 30-year-old Canadian man surnamed Wu on suspicion of rape.State media has identified the man as Chinese-born pop singer Kris Wu.The singer, who was previously a member of the K-pop group EXO, was under investigation over accusations made online, of quote "tricking young girls into having sex with him," according to a statement by Beijing police.An 18-year-old Chinese student publicly accused Wu last month of luring her and other girls, some under the age of 18, to have sex with him.The student told Chinese media she was 17 at the time of the incident and was pressured to drink alcohol and have sex with him.A police statement said the student was invited by Wu's team to his house for a music video casting Wu has previously denied the accusation and was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.His studio did not respond to a request for comment and his law firm did not answer calls.It was not immediately clear if Wu's arrest was linked to the student who made the accusations in July.At least a dozen brands, including Porsche and Bvlgari, have cut ties with Wu since the allegations.

  • Beijing Games: Sports coverage fine, other things maybe not

    The IOC says the Olympics are only about the sports; no politics allowed. This will be the mantra, as it always is, when the Beijing Winter Games open in six months. “China demands complete adherence to its position on a number of issues,” Oriana Skylar Mastro, who researches China security issues at Stanford University, told The Associated Press.

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Reportedly Almost Broke And Trump's Shutting Him Out

    Trump’s former personal attorney is currently embroiled in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's Siblings Tell Him To Resign: 'Have You No Sense Of Decency?'

    The far-right lawmaker's brothers and sister said in a blistering op-ed that he betrayed his family and his country.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Blasts Jim Jordan On His Jan. 6 Trump Amnesia

    "You're a grown-ass man," Steele addressed Jordan, who claims he can't recall when he spoke to Donald Trump Jan. 6. "Stop acting like a 10-year-old."

  • Mark Meadows says 'Cabinet members' meeting at Trump's New Jersey golf club

    Former President Donald Trump has been holding meetings with "Cabinet members" at his golf club in New Jersey this week, according to a top ally.

  • 'Botched': Arizona GOP's ballot count ends, troubles persist

    Arizona Republicans’ partisan review of the 2020 election results got off to a rocky start when their contractors broke rules for counting ballots and election experts warned the work was dangerous for democracy. When the auditors stopped the counting and returned the ballots this week, it hadn't gotten better. The review's Twitter accounts were suspended for breaking the rules.

  • 'You're all f---ed up': Trump exploded after his officials warned against using military troops to end George Floyd protests, book says

    "Mr. President, that guy had an insurrection," Gen. Mark Milley said as he pointed to a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, according to the book. "You don't have an insurrection."

  • Mark Meadows Says He's Meeting With Trump And Shadow 'Cabinet Members' On 'Real Plans'

    The former White House chief of staff is working on strategy at Bedminister with the man he calls "the president."

  • How South Korea's migrant wives are breaking the glass ceiling

    Many arrived not knowing the language, but are now carving out a significant place in society.

  • Trump tries to defend ‘just say the election was corrupt’ demand

    Ex-president claims he was not trying to subvert democracyTrump restates election lie that fraud to blame for Biden winGiuliani: ‘I committed no crime’ while working for TrumpWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Donald Trump’s pressure on federal and state officials to overturn his national defeat and state losses to Biden has been well documented. Photograph: Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump insisted on Saturday that when he told senior justice department offici

  • Here’s Why China Could Be Sucked Into the ‘Graveyard of Empires’

    Li Ran/Xinhua via Getty ImagesAs the U.S. brings its long war in Afghanistan to a close, the Chinese government this week hosted a Taliban delegation in the port city of Tianjin. Chinese diplomats extended to the Afghan delegation warm hospitality, flattering words, and signs of an apparent willingness to play a greater role in Afghanistan going forward.Personally, I feel that the U.S. stance toward China has sometimes been more hostile than is helpful in recent years. But, passing the baton on

  • Already Distorting Events of Jan. 6, GOP Concocts Entire Counternarrative

    In the hours and days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, rattled Republican lawmakers knew exactly who was to blame: Donald Trump. Loyal allies began turning on him. Top Republicans vowed to make a full break from his divisive tactics and dishonesties. Some even discussed removing him from office. By spring, however, after nearly 200 congressional Republicans had voted to clear Trump during a second impeachment proceeding, the conservative fringes of the party had already begun to rewrite h

  • Trump lashed out after documents were released showing him pressuring Justice Department officials to overturn the election

    In a statement, on Saturday, Trump denied that documents showed he was trying to subvert the election while still pushing bogus election fraud claims.

  • Wealthy candidate pumps staggering $2.3 million of her own money into Florida special election

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a candidate who has never held elected office, so badly wants a South Florida congressional seat that she’s pumped more than $2.3 million of her own money into the campaign. The figure is staggering. It’s $1 million more than seven other Democratic candidates combined have raised — and more than any other congressional candidate in the ...

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • U.S. Blames Iran for Ship Attack, Plans ‘Appropriate Response’

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. blamed Iran for a deadly drone attack on an Israel-linked tanker, warning of an “appropriate response” to the incident last week in a major waterway for global oil shipments.Middle East foes Iran and Israel have traded multiple accusations of shipping attacks in recent months. But Thursday’s strike off the coast of Oman, which Iran denied carrying out, was the first to kill crew members. The two fatalities have raised tensions in the Persian Gulf at a critical juncture wi