'That was an honest answer': Forewoman in Roger Stone trial denied lying in questionnaire

WASHINGTON — The forewoman on the jury that convicted Roger Stone said she did not lie in a jury questionnaire in which she was asked whether she had posted publicly about the longtime ally of President Donald Trump.

The issue is at the heart of a bid for a new trial by Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress and obstructing its investigation on Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential race. The 67-year-old GOP operative was sentenced last week to three years and four months in prison, but U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has allowed Stone to not begin serving his sentence while the motion for a new trial is unresolved.

The question at issue asked jurors before they were selected whether they have posted anything publicly about Stone and the Russia investigation. The forewoman wrote she could not remember if she had posted anything, and she was not sure.

"That was an honest answer," she said during a hearing Tuesday.

The hours-long hearing, during which the forewoman and two other jurors were questioned by the judge and the defense attorney, is the latest in what has become a contentious criminal case. Trump has injected himself publicly, attacking the prosecution team, the judge and the forewoman. In the middle of the hearing, Trump again criticized the forewoman, calling her a "tainted" and "totally biased" juror.

Stone's attorneys asked for a new trial earlier this month, after Trump first criticized the forewoman on Twitter.

Stone moves to disqualify judge: Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejects Roger Stone's bid to remove her from the case

'Truth still matters': Judge sentences Roger Stone to 3 years in prison for obstructing Congress

Stone's attorney, Seth Ginsberg, argued that the juror gave either false or intentionally misleading answers about her views on Stone and her ability to be fair. Ginsberg cited the forewoman's social media posts, saying they implied bias against the president and, by extension, against Stone.

Ginsberg singled out a few social media posts, including a tweet sharing a news article about Stone's arrest and indictment. "Brought to you by the lock her up peanut gallery," the forewoman wrote.

In a lengthy, and at times tense exchange, Jackson repeatedly pressed Ginsberg on whether the juror's negative views of the president meant she was biased against Stone. Having an opinion about Trump or on some of his policies does not mean the forewoman cannot be fair to Stone, Jackson said.

The forewoman was also asked about a tweet showing a fist bump emoji. The tweet was shared in November, when the trial was still ongoing. When asked if the tweet was meant to celebrate a guilty verdict that has not yet been reached, the forewoman said, "Absolutely not."

Also at issue is whether the forewoman failed to follow instructions during the trial and deliberations — including not reading news coverage of the case and sharing them with fellow jurors.

Two other jurors testified that there was no such misconduct.

One juror testified that he "never had any feeling" that the forewoman tried to impose her views on him or the rest of the jury. Another testified that during deliberations, the forewoman encouraged further discussion on one count, even after some jurors had already reached their decision.

Earlier in the hearing, Jackson imposed restrictions to keep jury information private during the proceedings. Attorneys were not allowed to say the jurors' names and jury numbers, which meant the forewoman answering questions was not publicly identified. The courtroom was closed from the public, although an audio live stream was available.

In a highly publicized case and at a time of extreme political polarization, “in which the president himself has shone a spotlight” on the identity of a juror, the risk of harassment and intimidation of jurors is high, Jackson said.

A new trial?: Roger Stone asks for a new trial after Trump accuses juror of bias

Who is Amy Berman Jackson?: Judge in Roger Stone case has been criticized by Trump and his allies

“Any attempts to invade the privacy of the jurors … is completely antithetical to our entire system of justice,” Jackson said. Although judges volunteer for their position, jurors do not, she added, and not protecting their privacy “can have a significant chilling effect” on members of the public who may not want to show up when they’re summoned to serve on a jury.