Citing virus, some Russian election officials shun vote to extend Putin rule

Maria Vasilyeva
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference call with social workers, outside Moscow

By Maria Vasilyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Hundreds of Russian polling station officials, citing the risk of spreading the coronavirus, say they won't help organise a nationwide vote on reforms that could extend President Vladimir Putin's rule until 2036.

In the July 1 ballot, Russians will vote to approve or reject constitutional reforms including a change that would allow Putin to serve two more six-year terms, if re-elected, instead of stepping down in 2024.

But around 350 election officials across the country say taking part is too dangerous at a time when authorities are still reporting thousands of new infections each day despite a drop in cases in the capital Moscow.

The officials have started a petition to try to encourage peers to join the boycott.

The "July 1 vote poses a danger to our lives and health and to the lives and health of voters," the group said in a statement. "We just don't understand why such sacrifices and risks are needed, why we need to hold such a vote now and at any price. We are not expendable."

The boycott looks for now unlikely to severely disrupt the vote, which is administered by at least 1 million such officials. But it amplifies a complaint made by Putin's critics that he has scheduled the vote too early, from a health and safety viewpoint, for political reasons.

"It is unclear what the urgency (of this vote) is," a member of a Moscow local election commission Sergei Romanchyuk said.

"Why can't we wait until September or even next year?"

The Kremlin has denied politics are at play and said all necessary safety precautions will be taken.

Critics say Putin is rushing to take advantage of a feel-good patriotic vibe often generated by the annual Red Square military parade - on June 24 this year - as well as good summer weather and the easing of lockdown restrictions.

No opposition events are expected to be allowed before the vote, with critics saying coronavirus-induced bans on public events are an easy way for the Kremlin to avoid protests.

The vote is being held over seven days to reduce health risks, electronic voting is allowed in two regions including Moscow with its 7.3 million voters, and polling stations may be outdoors.


(Additional reporting by Anton Derbenev; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Mark Heinrich)

  • At D.C. protests, opposition to Trump doesn't always translate to support for Biden
    Yahoo News

    At D.C. protests, opposition to Trump doesn't always translate to support for Biden

    The protests that have erupted nationwide in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd have combined expressions of anger toward President Trump with calls for police reform and a push to address systemic racism. The ambivalence about Biden, and the Trump campaign's attempts to capitalize on it, is part of a larger dynamic playing out in the presidential race, where razor-thin margins in swing states could determine who wins the national election. In those states, it may not be enough for voters to dislike Trump; they have to be willing to go to the polls and vote for Biden, and some at the protests say they won't do so.

  • Leading 'defund the police' advocate says law enforcement needs to 'get out of our lives'
    Yahoo News

    Leading 'defund the police' advocate says law enforcement needs to 'get out of our lives'

    The author of a controversial book that has become a kind of bible for the “defund the police” movement says police officers have turned into “violence workers” who need to “get out of our lives. When push comes to shove, the police are showing us their true colors,” said Alex Vitale, a Brooklyn College sociology professor and author of the book “The End of Policing,” in an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery. They are violence workers who are often not really interested in the well-being of huge parts of the population, and we need to get them out of our lives in every way we can figure out how to do so.

  • New data suggest Russia may have a lot more COVID deaths than it says
    CBS News

    New data suggest Russia may have a lot more COVID deaths than it says

    Strict coronavirus lockdown measures have been eased this week in Russia's capital as the nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections surpassed 500,000. The official number of deaths blamed on the disease hit 6,532, with 174 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours. The mortality rate — the number of deaths relative to infections — is relatively low in Russia compared to other countries with large outbreaks, but new preliminary data released by Moscow healthcare officials Wednesday suggest a much grimmer picture.

  • Embattled at home, Pompeo and Barr lash out at foreign foe
    Yahoo News

    Embattled at home, Pompeo and Barr lash out at foreign foe

    A defiant Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the International Criminal Court as a “highly politicized” institution on Thursday morning as he announced new sanctions against it for its investigation into potential war crimes by U.S. forces during the years-long conflict in Afghanistan. We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court,” Pompeo said. He was joined at the press conference by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr and national security adviser Robert O'Brien.

  • Seattle Police Chief: ‘We’re Not Able to Get to’ 911 Calls for ‘Rape, Robbery’ in Autonomous Zone
    National Review

    Seattle Police Chief: ‘We’re Not Able to Get to’ 911 Calls for ‘Rape, Robbery’ in Autonomous Zone

    The head of the Seattle's Police Department told officers in a video address on Thursday that the decision to abandon the city's Third Precinct to activists was “not my decision,” and has prevented the department from responding to emergency calls in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police Chief Carmen Best, who joined Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan at a news conference Thursday afternoon, revealed that “ultimately the city had other plans for the building and relented to public pressure.” On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department said it would try to reopen the East Precinct, and Best was able to visit the location on Thursday.

  • Kim Jong Un Is MIA. His Sister Is on the Attack.
    The Daily Beast

    Kim Jong Un Is MIA. His Sister Is on the Attack.

    SEOUL—The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is taking center stage in an escalating, and very nasty, campaign against South Korea. While Numero Uno Kim Jong Un stays out of sight, 32-year-old Kim Yo Jong is putting her name on calls to punish Seoul. The proximate cause of her orchestrated wrath is the success defectors to the South have had launching balloons to drop leaflets in Kim Jong Un-land that bear heavy-handed messages about his supposed ill health, his egregious human-rights violations, and the general poverty of the North Korean people compared to the luxurious lifestyles of the elite.

  • New virus cases raise fears in Chinese capital, markets closed
    AFP

    New virus cases raise fears in Chinese capital, markets closed

    Beijing closed two markets on Friday and delayed the return of primary school students after three fresh coronavirus cases emerged in the capital -- the first after two months of no infections in the city. The majority of cases in recent months have been overseas nationals tested as they return home. The two latest patients are employees of the China Meat Research Centre, city officials said at a daily press conference.

  • Reuters

    French nuclear submarine on fire at Toulon harbour: prefecture

    Fire broke out onboard a nuclear submarine docked at the Mediterranean port of Toulon on Friday and was still raging but under control by afternoon, local officials said. Nobody was hurt and no nuclear materials or weapons were on board the vessel, the Perle, which is in dry dock for repairs, the prefecture said in a statement. The prefecture also said that smoke coming from the Perle was not radioactive.

  • Mnuchin considering additional direct payments in next coronavirus aid bill
    Yahoo News Video

    Mnuchin considering additional direct payments in next coronavirus aid bill

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday he would consider more direct payments to individuals in the next phase of coronavirus rescue legislation. He added that funds should also be targeted to help sectors that are struggling to reopen, including hospitality and tourism.

  • Trump is a ‘psychopath’ who will try to steal the 2020 election, Art of the Deal co-writer says
    The Independent

    Trump is a ‘psychopath’ who will try to steal the 2020 election, Art of the Deal co-writer says

    The co-author of Donald Trump's 1987 book, The Art of the Deal, has labelled the president a “psychopath,” and speculated that he might try to steal November's presidential election. Tony Schwartz, the co-author of Mr Trump's first book, made the comments when asked about an interview given by Joe Biden on Thursday, in which the former vice president suggested that Mr Trump would refuse to leave office if he loses in November. Mr Schwartz said he agreed with Mr Biden's fears "100 per cent," and that he believed Mr Trump “will do everything he can" to try to steal the election.

  • Even if Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murdering George Floyd, he's still eligible to receive a $1.5 million pension
    INSIDER

    Even if Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murdering George Floyd, he's still eligible to receive a $1.5 million pension

    Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing a second-degree murder charge for killing George Floyd, could still receive his pension, even if he's convicted. 22 states require police to forfeit their pension benefits if convicted of any felony, but Minnesota is not one of them. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, will be eligible for a pension worth over $1 million – even if he is found guilty of the charge of second-degree murder.

  • Zoom discloses it took down US-based activists' accounts at China's behest, says it won't enforce similar censorship requests going forward
    Business Insider

    Zoom discloses it took down US-based activists' accounts at China's behest, says it won't enforce similar censorship requests going forward

    AP Photo/Mark Lennihan Zoom disclosed on Thursday that it had deactivated the accounts of several US-based human-rights activists at the request of the Chinese government. Zoom said it blocked the hosts' user accounts because it didn't have the functionality to block individual accounts by location. It said going forward it would "not allow requests from the Chinese government to impact anyone outside of mainland China."

  • Step Inside the Colorful Milan Home
    Architectural Digest

    Step Inside the Colorful Milan Home

    undefined Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Microsoft joins Amazon, IBM in pausing face scans for police
    Associated Press

    Microsoft joins Amazon, IBM in pausing face scans for police

    Microsoft has become the third big tech company this week to say it won't sell its facial recognition software to police, following similar moves by Amazon and IBM. Microsoft's president and chief counsel, Brad Smith, announced the decision and called on Congress to regulate the technology during a Washington Post video event on Thursday. “We've decided we will not sell facial recognition technology to police departments in the United States until we have a national law in place, grounded in human rights, that will govern this technology,” Smith said.

  • Chicago Cops Hung Out Inside U.S. Rep’s Office as Protest Raged. They Made Popcorn, Drank Coffee, Napped.
    The Daily Beast

    Chicago Cops Hung Out Inside U.S. Rep’s Office as Protest Raged. They Made Popcorn, Drank Coffee, Napped.

    As protests across Chicago devolved into chaos last week and residents started to loot nearby stores, police officers were making popcorn and drinking coffee while “lounging” inside Congressman Bobby Rush's office, officials said in a stunning news conference on Thursday. Speaking alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rush said at least 13 Chicago Police officers were loitering inside his South Side campaign office in the early hours of June 1 and were “relaxing” while nearby stores were being looted and burned, and their fellow officers were clashing with demonstrators. The incident, which Rush and Lightfoot said was captured on CCTV, showed the officers—and at least three supervisors—with feet up on desks.

  • One killed in blast in Pakistan's Rawalpindi
    AFP

    One killed in blast in Pakistan's Rawalpindi

    At least one person was killed and a dozen others wounded in a rare bomb blast in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi on Friday, officials said. Rawalpindi, Pakistan's fourth-largest city, is known for its military garrison and adjoins the capital Islamabad. The explosion took place Friday evening at a popular market, a stone's throw from Pakistan's heavily guarded military headquarters.

  • Australian PM draws criticism for 'no slavery in Australia' comment
    Reuters

    Australian PM draws criticism for 'no slavery in Australia' comment

    Australian officials warned Black Lives Matter supporters they could be arrested if they breach coronavirus restrictions to take part in public protests, as debate erupted over the country's own indigenous history. Prime Minister Scott Morrison drew strong criticism on Thursday after he said "there was no slavery in Australia" during a discussion of the early days of British settlement, which he acknowledged was "pretty brutal." "Slavery of indigenous, men, women and children is well documented," said Sharman Stone, a former federal lawmaker and now politics professor at Monash University.

  • US to withdraw troops from Iraq over coming months despite Islamic State surge
    The Telegraph

    US to withdraw troops from Iraq over coming months despite Islamic State surge

    The US said it will withdraw troops from Iraq in the coming months, six months after the assassination of an Iranian general in Baghdad threatened to see them expelled from the country. The announcement comes amid a spike of Islamic State activity in the country, and as Baghdad and Washington began long-anticipated talks over the future of the presence of the US in the country. A joint statement read: "In light of significant progress towards eliminating the Isis threat, over the coming months the U.S. would continue reducing forces from Iraq.”

  • Trump's re-election is approaching the danger zone, polls show
    NBC News

    Trump's re-election is approaching the danger zone, polls show

    The election is less than five months away and the president's job approval rating is falling, down now to 42 percent in the Real Clear Politics average, as low as it's been since last year. Of course, Trump is no stranger to political crisis, and he did famously win the 2016 election in the face of it. One way of tackling this question is to compare Trump's standing to where his predecessors were at this same point in their re-election campaigns.

  • Riot Games executive resigns after 'abhorrent' George Floyd post
    BBC

    Riot Games executive resigns after 'abhorrent' George Floyd post

    A gaming firm executive has resigned over a meme he posted about George Floyd, who died while being arrested. Ron Johnson, who was head of consumer products at Riot Games, shared an image detailing Mr Floyd's criminal record. He wrote that it was "no reason to condone his killing" but added: "This type of criminal lifestyle never results in good things."

  • New Jersey cop charged after bodycam footage shows him using pepper spray on young black men
    The Independent

    New Jersey cop charged after bodycam footage shows him using pepper spray on young black men

    A New Jersey police officer has been charged with assault after bodycam footage showed the man allegedly using pepper spray on a group of young black men unjustly. Ryan Dubiel, 31, directed pepper spray at people “without provocation” when responding to a trespassing call, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. The cop and several of his colleagues were called to a home on 4 June from a property owner nearby who thought a group of people sitting on the front stoop of a home were trespassing.

  • US Air Force pilot becomes the first woman to fly the F-35A stealth fighter into combat
    Business Insider

    US Air Force pilot becomes the first woman to fly the F-35A stealth fighter into combat

    A US Air Force F-35A pilot recently became the first woman to fly the fifth-generation stealth fighter into combat, according to an Air Force press release. Capt. Emily Thompson, call sign "Banzai," made the historic flight in a fifth-generation F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. "Being the first female, it's a pretty big honor," Thompson said this week in an Air Force statement.

  • With measures lifted, Balkans hit by coronavirus case spike
    Associated Press

    With measures lifted, Balkans hit by coronavirus case spike

    Serbia's president has canceled his party's campaign rallies and officials in Bosnia, North Macedonia and Albania are appealing on citizens to respect anti-infection measures due to a spike in new coronavirus cases after the Balkan countries relaxed their restrictions. President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party will not hold rallies ahead of Serbia's June 21 parliamentary election to avoid further spread of the virus, state broadcaster RTS reported on Thursday. Serbia went from having very strict lockdown measures to a near-total lifting of the government's emergency rules.

  • ‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Pushes Joe Biden to ‘Defund the Police’
    The Daily Beast

    ‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Pushes Joe Biden to ‘Defund the Police’

    You know, many activists and organizers have come out saying, there have been repeated attempts to reform many police departments,” Noah said. Were it not for civilian cameras, we wouldn't know the truth oftentimes. As police departments continue to be “contradicted” by video evidence, the host asked Biden directly, “If you were to become president, do you think that there would be a world where defunding the police would be the solution?

  • Ethiopia seeks to limit outsiders' role in Nile dam talks
    AFP

    Ethiopia seeks to limit outsiders' role in Nile dam talks

    Ethiopia said Thursday it wants to limit the role of outside parties in revived talks over its Nile River mega-dam, a sign of lingering frustration over a failed attempt by the US to broker a deal earlier this year. The Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on it nearly a decade ago. Ethiopia sees the dam as essential for its electrification and development, while Sudan and Egypt see it as a threat to essential water supplies.