Never-Trumpers assess his mental health: 'His condition is getting worse'

Donald Trump’s most recent eruption of invective on Twitter has some Republicans — admittedly, long-standing critics — questioning not just his policies and temperament but his mental health.

In a notable string of tweets posted over the weekend, including 29 tweets and retweets on Sunday, the president attacked Google, General Motors, the United Auto Workers, Hillary Clinton, the Paris climate accord, France, “the Fake News media,” Fox News anchors Shepard Smith, Arthel Neville and Leland Vittert, the late Sen. John McCain, the special counsel’s investigation into his 2016 presidential campaign’s ties with Russia, and a rerun of “Saturday Night Live” from December. Along the way, he found time to retweet conspiracy theorists and demand that Fox News host Jeanine Pirro be reinstated despite her glaringly anti-Muslim commentary.

All of this led George Conway, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, to take a not-so-subtle swipe at the president by posting sections of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders to his Twitter feed, then concluding with a harsh assessment.

His condition is getting worse. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 17, 2019

Asked if she agreed with her husband, Kellyanne Conway told reporters Monday, “No, I don’t share those concerns.”

Other Republicans do, however, including political commentator and editor Bill Kristol, who pointed to the latest invective on Twitter as a giant warning sign.

To Republicans who've been inclined to acquiesce in a Trump re-nomination in 2020: Read his tweets this morning. Think seriously about his mental condition and psychological state. Then tell me you're fine with him as president of the United States for an additional four years. — Bill "Slightly Dangerous" Kristol (@BillKristol) March 17, 2019

John McCain’s daughter Meghan, a co-host on “The View,” limited her criticism of the president to his comments on her father.

“He spends his weekend obsessing over great men because — he knows it and I know it and all of you know it — he will never be a great man. My father was his kryptonite in life and he is his kryptonite in death,” McCain said Monday on “The View,” adding, “Your life is spent on your weekends not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing, obsessing over great men you could never live up to. That tells you everything you need to know about his pathetic life right now.”

At the Washington Post, conservative op-ed columnist Jennifer Rubin attempted to trace the origin of what she sees as Trump’s decline.

“Since President Trump’s firing of James B. Comey as FBI director and the appointment of a special counsel, Trump’s mental and emotional health has seemed to fray,” Rubin wrote Monday. “The pace of lies and nonsensical accusations, the resort to conspiracy theories and refusal to conduct himself like an adult (let alone the president) often pick up in the wake of bad news from the special counsel and widespread criticism of the president’s unhinged behavior.”

