How to make a citizen’s arrest – without breaking the law

When Tom Hardy spotted a suspected thief running from the scene of a crashed moped near his home in Richmond, south-west London, he reacted as only a Hollywood action man could. Hardy chased him through a back garden, hauled him into a bus stop and performed a citizen’s arrest. “This little s--- nicked something and now he’s got himself a ­broken leg,” he is reported to have told one awed onlooker in the April 2017 incident.

If Chris Philp, the policing minister, has his way, there could soon be a wave of Hardyesque citizens’ arrests spreading across Britain to cure the nationwide shoplifting epidemic.

“The wider public do have the power of citizens’ arrest and, where it’s safe to do so, I would encourage that to be used because if you do just let people walk in, take stuff and walk out without proper challenge, including potentially a physical challenge, then again it will just escalate,” Philp told a fringe event hosted by the Policy Exchange think tank at the Tory party conference in Manchester on Tuesday. “While I want the faster and better police response, the police can’t be everywhere all the time.”

Britain has a long history of citizens’ arrests dating back to the medieval period when sheriffs relied on ordinary people to apprehend law-breakers. Despite the creation of the world’s first police forces in the 19th century, citizens’ arrests remain legal for all “indictable-only” or “either-way” offences – the more serious crimes that are prosecuted in crown courts.

Shoplifting is one of these offences, but before any would-be vigilantes head out onto the streets, it is wise to acquaint yourself with the complexities of what is and is not a lawful citizen’s arrest.

First, you must either witness a suspect in the act or have a reasonable suspicion that they are guilty. It must also not be reasonable for a police officer to make the arrest instead of you, and you must believe the arrest is necessary to prevent the suspect either injuring themselves, injuring someone else, causing loss or damage to property or escaping before the arrival of police.

You can then make the arrest if all these conditions are met, but only if you use reasonable force and you tell the suspect what you are doing and why. The test for what is “reasonable” is what an ordinary member of the public would think or do on the basis of the facts of the situation, and not what you yourself deem reasonable in the heat of the moment.

The issue, criminal law experts say, is that it is far too easy for ordinary people to inadvertently expose themselves to injury or even get themselves arrested. “Whenever there is a suspect at large, the public are generally told to not approach them and that is for public safety because you never know how dangerous these people are,” says Rachel Mason, solicitor at Manchester law firm Slater Heelis. “If someone is shoplifting, they could have turned up armed and could be capable of a lot more.”

“I wouldn’t do a citizen’s arrest myself due to the risks,” says Joseph Navas, director of Britton and Time Solicitors in London’s Mayfair. “If you were to make an arrest that is later deemed unlawful due to, for example, using excessive force, there are actions that can be brought against you like personal injury claims in the civil courts. But you could also be facing criminal charges yourself for assault or actual bodily harm, depending on how severe the injury is. It is very tricky to manage.”

Mason adds: “Say, for example, you catch someone in the street, do a citizen’s arrest and take them to your house and the arrest is later deemed unlawful, you could be done for kidnap or false imprisonment.”

To the supermarkets and retailers on the frontline of the shoplifting crisis, these realities make Philp’s suggestion appear naive.

“There are over 850 incidents of violence and abuse against shopworkers every single day,” says Tom Ironside, director of business and regulation at the British Retail Consortium. “They shouldn’t be asked to put their safety on the line to arrest criminals.”

“We do not encourage shopworkers to attempt to arrest shop thieves but to instead report all incidents and share evidence of these crimes to the police,” James Lowman, the chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, adds. “Retailers have continued to invest in crime prevention measures to protect their businesses and the people in their stores but they need greater support from the police in order to take the most prolific offenders off the streets.”

But unless and until the police’s poor record on shoplifting and other petty crime improves, ordinary Britons may well be left with no choice but to take matters into their own hands.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.