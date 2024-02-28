Citizen expresses concerns about Geneva zoning inspector

Feb. 28—GENEVA — A citizen brought concerns regarding the city zoning inspector to council on Monday evening.

Susan Lewis, of Lockwood Street, handed out a police report to council members regarding her version of an incident at her home.

She said Geneva Zoning Inspector Noelle Sivertsen walked 30 feet into her home without permission and Lewis felt trespassing charges should be filed. She said she was next door and saw the woman enter her house and talk to her son on Feb. 14.

Geneva City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone said he talked with Lewis and told her there was not any legal reason for filing criminal trespassing. He also said Sivertsen's report and Lewis and her son Josh's report, explained the situation differently.

Pasqualone said he was called from the scene by a police officer. He also said the city has written policies on such situations and City Manager Joseph Varckette handles them as part of his duties.

Varckette said he talked with Lewis and read her statement, and her son's statement, and there were significant differences between their account of the incident and that of Sivertsen.

"The city prosecutor, having reviewed the same statements, determined that no criminal action occurred. Accordingly, we handled the situation internally, as we would any situation, following city police and procedure and consider the matter closed," Varckette said.

Lewis also said she was not able to see Sivertsen's statement.

Council member Jeff Griffiths said he was concerned with some of the language in zoning laws passed last year that seemed to create the possibility of entering properties without permission.

"I don't think it is ever acceptable to enter a property [without permission]," he said.

Varckette said he spoke with Lewis face-to-face regarding the situation. He also said he requested Sivertsen fill out the report to tell her side of the story.

"You have a zoning inspector who thinks she is above the law," Lewis said.

Tiffany Miller, a rental property owner in the city, said the city's ongoing zoning changes should deal with these types of situations. She said the zoning review changes have not occurred since 1992 and the Ohio Revised Code addressed changes in 2012 urging 24 hours notice for property inspection.

"I have rental properties and I don't want this happening," she said