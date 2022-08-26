Citizen leads officers to suspect in Mansfield cigarette heist

The quick work of local bail bondsman James Hitchman helped police nab a suspect in the theft of cigarettes Friday from a van parked outside a Lexington Avenue business.

Hitchman, who operates Hitchman Bail Bonds at 1377 Lexington Ave. and who also operates a local insurance business, said Friday from his office he saw a man get out of a car and attempt to hide behind a dumpster. So he turned his attention to what was going on in his parking lot. He said he saw the man approach a van parked in the Shell gas station at 1357 Lexington Ave. and remove five to seven boxes after the driver of the van went inside the business.

Hitchman called Mansfield 911 about 10 a.m. and told a dispatcher he was following the suspect, who ended up driving to Sunshine Market on Ashland Road where he began unloading cigarettes with the help of another man who was inside the business.

"He got six to seven boxes right away, he got $5,000 worth of cigarettes," Hitchman said of what he saw occurring on Lexington Avenue. Initially, he thought the suspect was stealing alcohol.

"I'm a bail bondsman so I know how to follow people," he said outside the Sunshine Market. "I'm still excited."

How did James Hitchman find the suspect?

Hitchman said he followed the suspect's car in his car. The suspect parked his white car behind Sunshine Market to hide and then he drove to the front of the business and backed his car right outside the door to the Sunshine Market and took a box inside.

"Then a guy in the red shirt, a cashier, came outside and carried a box in too," Hitchman said.

"I talked on the phone the whole time to dispatch," he said.

It is not clear if all the cigarettes recovered at the Sunshine Market were all stolen from the van on Lexington Avenue.

Mansfield police did not immediately return calls seeking comment. The police report was still being completed, according to the police records office.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately made public, was taken to the Richland County Jail. It was not known if a second suspect was arrested.

Mansfield police, Richland County Sheriff's Office deputies and the sheriff, J. Steve Sheldon, were on the scene at Ashland Road.

Of his efforts, Hitchman said he was glad to help.

"They're my neighbors and we all look out for each other," said the businessman.

