CPN police arrested a fugitive Saturday night.

Elijah Dewayne Hicks, 22, who was wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a man in Okemah, Oklahoma, was arrested over the weekend.

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation Police Department arrested Hicks on Saturday night.

"Fugitives should know there is no place where the FBI and our partners won't find you," said acting Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the Oklahoma City FBI Division. "I want to thank the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Police Department for their great work and partnership."

On August 7, 2021, law enforcement responded to a shooting in Okemah.

At approximately 11 p.m., Hicks allegedly met another man in the street, spoke to the man briefly, then shot him multiple times before fleeing.

A federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Muskogee, Oklahoma, on August 9, 2021, after Hicks was charged with murder in Indian Country.

Hicks is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Muskogee on Monday.

The FBI is working with the Muscogee Creek Lighthorse Police Department on this investigation.

The public is reminded all defendants are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Citizen Potawatomi Nation officers arrest FBI fugitive in murder case