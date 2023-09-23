Citizen tip line targets illegal grow operations

Sep. 23—Citizens can now report suspicious activity related to unlicensed marijuana grow operations in Rogers County and across the state as efforts ramp up to rout out illegal activities related to the industry.

The Attorney General's office announced a citizens "tipline" saying his office is serious about eliminating the "scourge" of illegal operations across the state that continues to increase in wake of legalization of medical marijuana in 2018.

Locally, t]he Roger County Planning Commission is charged with inspecting outside, existing buildings for indoor growing and new buildings such as hoop or greenhouses for county-based grow operations. The Rogers County Board of Commissioners signs off on the compliance with state regulations approving a "certificate of compliance."

A recent example of a legal grow operation taking steps to meet state compliance regulations was heard September 11 at the Rogers County Commissioners' weekly meeting. Commissioners approved an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificate of Compliance for the Flying High Farms LLC operation at 13881 State Highway 66 in District 1. Justin Bohannan and Christopher Weaver are the owners.

County Planning Director Missy Richardson told the Commissioners her office has taken on the role of inspecting grow operations throughout the county.

According to county and state regulations, growing, wholesaling and processing operations must consist of 10 acres or more to be zoned agricultural or be zoned industrial with no minimum acreage required. Dispensaries must be zoned commercial.

Compliance fees can range from $25 for outside growing to $1,404.50 per building for inside grow operations.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said, "Illegal marijuana grows are responsible for an alarming influx of organized crime into our communities, particularly from Mexican drug cartels and Chinese crime syndicates."

The AG's task force is working closely with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN), the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and other state agencies to investigate all crimes related to illegal grow operations, including human trafficking and the distribution of deadly drugs such as fentanyl.

Citizens with information about suspected illegal grow operations are encouraged to submit a tip to the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General. A complaint form is available at oag.ok.gov by clicking on the "Illegal Marijuana Tipline" tab. Tips also can be sent to illegalgrow@oag.ok.gov and reporters can remain anonymous.

House Bill 2095, signed into law in May, gives the Organized Crime Task Force, in conjunction with OBN and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, full enforcement authority over medical marijuana laws.

Drummond's statements reference legislation authored by Rep. Jon Echols and Sen. Lonnie Paxton, a measure that allows the Office of the Attorney General to subpoena business documents, conduct unannounced on-site inspections, seize and destroy illegal products and enter into agreements with other state agencies to combat illegal operations.