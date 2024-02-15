Citizens address council on Cancer Center transition

Feb. 15—Plans for a transition at the McAlester Cancer Center were the focus of citizen comments at Tuesday's McAlester City Council meeting.

Two employees and a former patient were among those addressing the council regarding the matter.

The OCSRI McAlester Cancer Center at 901 Strong Boulevard is currently operated by the Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute.

It sees an average of 30 radiation patients per day and from 75-100 chemotherapy patients per week, according to the OCSRI McAlester website. Patients are drawn from a 50-mile radius, with the majority of patients coming from referring physicians, the website states.

OCSRI describes itself as a "physician-owned oncology network of board-certified medical, gynecological and radiation oncologists."

The McAlester Regional Health Center has issued a statement declaring that the cancer center is not closing, but is transitioning from OCSRI.

"McAlester Regional Health Center and OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center are in active discussions to bring high quality research driven cancer care to McAlester and the surrounding region," the hospital statement said.

McAlester Mayor John Browne told the citizens speaking at the Tuesday night council meeting that city councilors could listen to their comments, but could not interact or respond, since it was not an agenda item.

Susan Old and Necia Wolfe were first to address the council.

"We are, in case you are unaware, employees of the Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute," Old said.

She said OCSRI was part of the push for a new cancer center in McAlester and for an expansion of services because the need had outgrown the current building. Old was referring to the February 2018 election in which city of McAlester voters passed a one/eighth cent sales tax, with the money to go toward construction of a new cancer treatment center to provide expanded cancer care and ancillary services.

"And now, McAlester Regional is going to contract, according to the press release, with OU Health Centers," she said.

"We had absolutely no idea our lease was not going to be renewed at the end of February," Olds said. She said OCSRI had been asking to have discussions since July or August about the lease renewal.

She noted that Dr. Ali Moussa had been the primary oncologist at the McAlester site for almost 24 years.

"This core group of physicians are the sole group of physicians that have practiced in this community for 24 years and it's very upsetting," she said.

"It is very disheartening to the community, the patients, the staff, all the staff that work here," she said, adding that 75% of the staff live in McAlester.

"So you can't say 'They have a parent company; they'll all still have jobs.' No, they won't, because if you have preschoolers, school age children you're not going to want to get up at 6 o'clock in the morning to get to Tulsa for an 8 o'clock job," and then drive back home after your kids have been home for two or three hours.

Wolfe said she works at the front desk at the McAlester Cancer Center.

"These patients come in and they start with a doctor and they want to finish with that doctor," she said. "That doctor has saved their life."

McAlester Mayor John Browne addressed those attending the meeting regarding the hospital's status as a trust of the city.

"The city of McAlester has nothing to do with the business aspect of the hospital," Browne said. "They make their own business decisions. We're not consulted; we don't know about them."

Other speakers included Dr. Tad Bowden.

"Without that Cancer Center, without Dr. Mosusa and his staff, I wouldn't be here today," he said.

Also during the meeting, a planned closed executive session did not take place.

Ward 4 Councilor Randy Roden said he requested discussion of the McAlester Cancer Center situation be placed on the council agenda. The executive session did not list the Cancer Center matter on the agenda, but Roden said that's what he wanted to discuss.

Roden objected to holding the discussion in a closed executive session and instead made a motion to strike it from the agenda.

Joining Roden to vote "yes" to strike the executive session from the agenda were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith; Chris Stone, Ward 3; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Kevin Beaty, Ward 6.

Voting "no" were Mayor Browne and Ward 2 Councilor Justin Few.

Roden said he wanted the matter set on the city council's Feb. 27 meeting agenda for an open discussion.

McAlester Regional Health Care released the following statement in declaring that the Cancer Center is not closing:

"McAlester Regional Health Center and OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center are in active discussions to bring high quality research driven cancer care to McAlester and the surrounding region.

"McAlester Regional Health Center and OU Health have a proven track record of working closely together to advance health care services in the community at McAlester and are committed to delivering on the promise that an NCI-Designated Cancer Center can provide through a strong regional network partnership in McAlester," the statement continued.

"With OU Health's Stephenson Cancer Center partnership, MRHC remains focused on providing cancer care to our community. We are committed to expanding the services offered locally. Please stay tuned for upcoming announcements and dates," the statement from MRHC concluded.

The NCI-Designated Cancer Centers program was created as part of the National Cancer Center Act of 1971 and is one of the anchors of the nation's cancer research effort, according to the National Cancer Center's website.

"Through this program, NCI recognizes centers around the country that meet rigorous standards for transdisciplinary, state-of-the-art research focused on developing new and better approaches to preventing, diagnosing, and treating cancer.

"There are 72 NCI-Designated Cancer Centers located in 36 states and the District of Columbia that are funded by NCI to deliver cutting-edge cancer treatments to patients," the National Cancer Institute states on its website.

Most of the NCI-Designated Cancer Centers are affiliated with university medical centers, the website states.