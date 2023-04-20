Citizens asked for help locating shooting suspect

Rodriegus Jatywon Lay

More than a week after a 24-year-old Louisville woman arrived at Jefferson Hospital with multiple bullet wounds, area law enforcement continues to seek citizens’ help locating the suspected shooter.

Rodriegus Jatywon Lay, 28, of Wrens, also known as “G-Shawty” or “Red” is wanted for aggravated assault in relation to this incident. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has warned citizens not to approach Lay as he is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent Louisville, Wrens and Augusta. If seen or if anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call 478-625-4014 or 911. All calls will remain anonymous.

Chief Deputy T.J. Moore said that sheriff’s deputies and Louisville Police officers were “dispatched to a fight with a large crowd involved” near the intersection of Fifth and Yazoo Streets on Sunday, April 2. When officers arrived on the scene the crowd had dispersed, and no one was present. Dispatch then advised officers that a gun-shot victim had arrived at Jefferson Hospital Emergency Room.

“We do not believe she was the intended target. We believe she is an innocent bystander,” Moore said. “We are still actively searching for Lay. The investigation still on-going.”

