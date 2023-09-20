Citizens Bank building on York's Continental Square could have three new restaurants

Some progress is being made on the former Citizens Bank at 1 N. George St. in Continental Square, and the new owners expect it to open when the economy is in a downturn. But they aren't concerned.

Stephen Teachout and JT Barnes, executives of Ocean 10 Security, based in Asheville, North Carolina, spoke to the Redevelopment Authority of the City of York late Wednesday to give an update on the historic property. The owners of the private tech company created 1 North George, LLC when they purchased the Citizens Bank building last year.

This building sits at the intersection of Market and George streets, at the center of York. Since 2014, a number of different redevelopment proposals have emerged, but none panned out.

Treachout and Barnes told the redevelopment authority that they plan to use the building as a "mixed-use space" that includes a French style bistro, a 1920s -style restaurant called The Heist and a pizza place.

The terms of the sale included provisions to submit a final design plan to the Redevelopment Authority within one year and for completion of the building’s street level to occur in no longer than 36 months. Treachout said they are currently demolishing the inside to get the "nuts and bolts just right" before they begin construction.

Warfel Construction is contracted for the project.

Treachout said they plan to break ground on the new construction in 13 months, but he's also preparing for a massive downturn in the economy. This property, he said, allows him to diversify.

"York County is a great place for any company to land because it's not a "fluff" market," he said. "You have humans that will work, you have the infrastructure… I feel like when we open, we'll be in a down market, and that's ok, and everyone's goal is to bring more business into York City."

