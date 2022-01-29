Jay Noonan

Jay Noonan has joined Citizens Bank & Trust as vice president of the Agribusiness and Commercial Lending department.

Noonan graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2010 with a business administration degree with an emphasis on economics. He started his career in banking at the Houston-based Prosperity Bank in 2012, where he quickly rose through the ranks to Banking Center president. During his time there, he served a farming community and was responsible for 40 farming and cattle ranch operations.

He and his wife Lyndsey have two children, Lizzie and James, who attend school in Alma. His passions include spending time and traveling with his family, running, cheering on the Razorbacks and Airedales, and being an advocate for the local agricultural community.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Citizens Bank welcomes Noonan to lending team