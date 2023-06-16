Citizens get behind the scenes look at police work

Jun. 16—CUMBERLAND — Some area residents are getting a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement through the Citizens Police Academy.

Hosted by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, the free eight-week course began May 2 and continues through Thursday. The classes allow citizens of all ages to learn about law enforcement from some of the top crime fighters in the area.

Those participating in the course receive instruction from the state's attorney's office, sheriff's deputies, K-9 units and special operations team members. Topics covered include patrol car features, traffic stops, entry and ethics, evidence processing, searches for missing people and use of firearms.

Tanya Gomer, a grant writer for Allegany County government, said the idea for the class came following the passing of the Maryland Police and Accountability Act of 2021.

"One of the things that was in there was to have a community outreach project," she said. "So brainstorming, we thought we don't have an adult citizens police academy in the county. So we talked to sheriff and his leadership and the state's attorney's office and developed the program."

Gomer said 20 applicants were accepted for the class, which takes place once-a-week for three hours.

"In this day and age, with all the changes that have been focused on law enforcement, we wanted to let them see what we actually do," said Sheriff Craig Robertson. "Many people do realize what we do, but we wanted to try to change some of the perceptions out there.

"We wanted to put them in the driver's seat of being a police officer so they can realize that it is not an easy job. We have to make a lot of split second decisions."

Robertson said cooperation has been great with agencies contributing to the course from the officers, EMS and corrections to the state's attorney's and public defenders offices.

"The feedback we've been getting from the students has been great," said Robertson.

"I saw it on Facebook," said Pete O'Brien of Cumberland, who is taking the course. "I've tried to help any community I've lived in, including working for volunteer fire and rescue squads. I was on the fire end, as far as volunteering, so I thought I'd like to see the police side and see what goes on."

O'Brien said he was surprised by the level of cooperation in law enforcement.

"There is more to the sheriff's department than the general public ever knows," said O'Brien. "It's more than the badge, the uniform and the vehicle.

"I like learning about C3I and SORT, the Special Operations Response Team. We toured the detention center and central booking. We got to go to circuit court and meet the prosecuting attorneys and defense attorneys. I've learned a lot."

Laura Zlomek, who works in health care, said she was interested in the course because her parents volunteer for Allegany-Mineral County Crime Solvers.

"It fascinated me the connection they had as normal citizens with the public and the police members," she said. "I found it intriguing. I thought this is a cool way to see behind the scenes of what's going on.

"There is so much; it's really over whelming," Zlomek said. "There are several different topics each week. There are fliers and handouts. They have Power Point. I'm really enjoying it."

Zlomek said she wanted to be prepared in case of emergency.

"There is so many chances to see something wrong," she said. "This way I will feel more comfortable reporting crimes and getting to know the police officers better."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News.