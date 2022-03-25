Citizens for Better Judges backs judge who signed Breonna Taylor search warrant

Citizens for Better Judges endorsed four candidates Thursday in contested races for Jefferson Circuit Court, including the only incumbent who drew a challenger, while snubbing two well-known criminal defense attorneys and a district court judge.

Incumbent Mary Shaw, supported by CBJ, was seen as potentially vulnerable because she signed the search warrant for the raid in which Breonna Taylor was killed, although the officer who sought that was later fired for submitting untruthful information on an affidavit.

CBJ, a 39-year-old organization that says its goal is to promote the most highly qualified judicial candidates, endorsed Shaw over Tracy Evette Davis and Christine Miller.

In other contested races, it endorsed:

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ebert Haegele over District Court Judge Julie Kaelin, a supporter of bail reform.

Sarah Clay, a fifth-generation attorney from Danville and niece of attorney Thomas Clay, over prominent defense attorney Todd Lewis and lawyers Tim Buckley, Nichole Compton and Blaine Grant.

Former prosecutor Dorislee Gilbert over Tish Morris, whose later father, Geoffrey Morris, served on the circuit bench, and attorney Zachary “Zach” McKee.

The group made no endorsement in a race that matches prominent defense attorney Ted Shouse against Critt Cunningham and Melissa Logan Bellows.

CBJ said it will announce its endorsements for Jefferson District Court on April 6 and those for the Kentucky Court of Appeals and Supreme Court on April 12.

