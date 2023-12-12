Citizens continues to add more policies, as many policies move into private sector

The state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. added more than 5,000 policies last week, though it could be poised to see a chunk of policies move into the private market.

Citizens had 1,266,368 policies as of Friday, up from 1,260,777 policies a week earlier and 1,255,381 two weeks earlier, according to data posted on its website.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Citizens has seen massive growth during the past three years as private insurers have dropped customers and raised rates because of financial problems.

But Citizens is using what is known as a “depopulation” program to try to move policies into the private market.

Read: 14K Florida workers owed $6.5M in unpaid wages

In November, that program led to seven private insurers assuming a total of 92,886 policies from Citizens, which had reached as many as 1.412 million policies this fall.

Seven private insurers have been approved to assume policies from Citizens about Dec. 19.

Read: Florida Department of Education releases school grades in new system

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.