Citizen's Criminal Justice Academy to offer behind-the-scenes look at justice system

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg speaks to a class at the Citizen's Criminal Justice Academy. Photo provided by the Criminal Justice Commission.

Palm Beach County residents who are interested in getting a behind-the-scenes look at the criminal justice system can do so during a 12-week program offered by the county’s Criminal Justice Commission.

Participants in the 44th Citizen’s Criminal Justice Academy will hear from sheriff’s officials, judges, prosecutors and others. There will be tours of the jail, the courthouse and the medical examiner’s office.

The classes will include a demonstration of police body cameras and discussions about cybercrime and homeland security.

The program, which begins Oct. 12 and wraps up on Jan. 4, is free to anyone 14 and older. Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. each Wednesday except during the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Those interested in signing up can do so at pbcgov.org/criminaljustice. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 7. For more information, call 561-355-4943.

