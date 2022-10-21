Citizens demand action by Franklin County justice system about rising youth vehicle thefts

Several dozen residents from Columbus and other Franklin County communities met with members of the county juvenile justice system Thursday, demanding answers about what is being done to address the precipitous rise in vehicle thefts by teenagers.

Judges from the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas' Domestic Relations and Juvenile Division, public defenders and prosecutors met with the public at Hope Lutheran Church in Columbus' Driving Park neighborhood. Members of the public expressed fear and anger about the rise in vehicle thefts by juveniles, with some saying they want to see increased liability for parents, especially in the case of repeat offenders.

David Gray, a concerned citizen who helped organize the forum, said many residents in Columbus and Franklin County feel the current system for administering justice to juvenile vehicle thieves was not working to address a growing problem.

"The system isn't quite working the way it's intended," Gray said. "And I think it's important for the people making that decision to be aware this is not working."

There has been a meteoric rise in vehicle thefts in the Columbus-area and throughout the country, in part due to thieves targeting certain Kia and Hyundai model vehicles.

In July, The Dispatch reported that a total of 4,013 vehicles had been reported stolen to Columbus police this year. Just over 38% of them were either Kia or Hyundai models, as some have found ways to exploit a design in the vehicles to steam them without triggering alarms. That percentage was much lower — around 10% — in 2021.

Police have said teenagers are primarily responsible for the rash of thefts and have made sport of targeting Kia and Hyundai models due to the relative ease of starting them without a key. Oftentimes, the stolen vehicles are damaged or totaled by the time police find them, police say.

The thefts have led to some pursuits by law enforcement and occasionally have resulted in injury or even death in traffic accidents, police say.

When a juvenile in Franklin County is arrested after stealing a car, they are charged with felony receiving stolen property and the arresting officer fills out a Detention Screening Instrument (DSI) form, which helps determine whether the youths will be held. If the youth scores high enough based on factors that include any prior offenses, that arresting officer transports the youth to the Juvenile Intervention Center (JIC), where they are held pending a preliminary hearing on the next business day.

If the youth does not score high enough to be held, they’re transported to the Village Network Reception Center (VNRC), where they are offered an assessment and mental health services, pending a pickup from a parent or guardian.

Judge James Brown, the administrative judge for Franklin County court's Domestic Relations and Juvenile Division, said that it was important to get the public's input into how they feel about the issue.

"People are looking to place the blame — well I'm not going to deny it," Brown said. "A little bit of blame can probably go on all of us. But we aren't here to point fingers. We are here to work forward and work together."

Other residents expressed concerns about repeat offenders and recidivism among juvenile criminal offenders. Judge Elizabeth Gill said the court system uses data to drive its decision making, which shows that incarcerating and detaining juveniles is more likely to result in repeat offenders.

Gill said the county's reception center for offending juveniles works to provide access to support resources to the youth offenders, who the judges said often struggle with mental health or poverty-related problems. She said wealthy families of juvenile offenders often have access to, and employ, the same mental health and other types resources that Franklin County courts also try to provide to offenders from troubled backgrounds.

"The data show that we needed a stop-gap to further assist those families," Gill said. "And that speaks to the inequities of our system for communities that don't have that ability."

Some residents, including Kristina Diane, with the Buckeye Community Hope Foundation, said there should be "resources to uplift" victims of car theft, who have been left without means of transportation.

"I drive a Kia. I was scared to come here tonight, and I should not be," Diane said. "When someone is impacted by a violent crime, they should immediately be met with some type of resource."

Several of the judges and a Franklin County prosecutor said that oftentimes victims seek and receive some level of restitution as part of prosecution.

Several other residents said that they believed that there needed to be expanded liability for parents who they said allow their children to repeatedly engage in vehicle thefts and other felony crimes. Connie Boykin, 76, of Deshler Park on the city's South Side, said he believed parents should face charges.

"Why are parents allowed to not suffer when their children are out there doing dastardly things?" Boykin said to the applause of the crowd. "There's been so much emphasis placed on the rehabilitation of these young people and not about the family, and putting the family back together and making them responsible again."

Judge Monica Hawkins said the juvenile division is limited in what they can pursue against parents.

"We can't go after the parents who don't supply supervision and support for their children," Hawkins said. "We just don't have that jurisdiction and that authority."

