Citizens Financial CEO: Michigan economy has new resilience heading into uncertain period

Citizens Financial Group's CEO said Monday that Michigan has a solid foundation heading into a period of economic uncertainty.

Bruce Van Saun, chairman and CEO of Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group, made the comments at a Detroit Economic Club meeting in Birmingham.

"You've seen the diversification into life sciences and lots of entrepreneurship, business startups are up and (there are) a lot of folks working as contractors," Van Saun said. "I think that diversity lends a new amount of resilience to the Michigan economy."

Bruce Van Saun, chairman and CEO of Citizens Financial Group, speaking at a Detroit Economic Club meeting in Birmingham on Dec. 12, 2022.

Van Saun also pointed to Michigan's relatively low unemployment rate — 4.2% in October, according to the most recent figures from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, down from 5.4% in October 2021 — along with business formations and small business revenue growth as reasons that the state will be prepared to weather this period of uncertainty.

He said it's still unclear whether the U.S. economy is heading into a recession, but if it does, he thinks it will be "reasonably short and shallow."

"But you have to prepare, you have to start playing a little more defense and ratchet back a little bit on offense, just to be prepared for a potential storm coming," Van Saun said.

Citizens Financial has 1,200 branches in 14 states in the New England, mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. The bank has about 70 branches in Michigan, mainly in metro Detroit.

Van Saun said he sees an opportunity to expand in Michigan in commercial banking.

"We've been investing in building out our coverage team while we're also building out our product capabilities," he said. "I think all different-sized companies from small businesses to middle market to big corporate, we think we can serve them all very well."

Van Saun said it's unlikely the bank will open many more branches in Michigan, but said a focal point for the company is improving the experience for digitally savvy, younger customers who often bank online.

"Especially younger people, they want really good customer experiences when they're banking that are simple and easy to deal with," he said. "If it's your primary bank, you (also want) a good deal," pointing to offerings that offer discounts and rewarding loyalty the more banking customers do with Citizens Financial.

