Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Citizens Financial Group (CFG). Shares have added about 8.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Citizens Financial Group due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Citizens Financial's Q3 Earnings Top on High Revenues



Riding on strong growth in mortgage banking fees, Citizens Financial delivered a positive earnings surprise of 2.1% in third-quarter 2019. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 98 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. Also, the bottom line jumped 5% year over year.



Rise in fee income, on the back of solid rise in mortgage banking and card fees, supported revenue growth. Also, its capital position remained strong. Further, loans and deposits balances showed improvement. However, elevated expenses and provisions were headwinds. Also, contraction of margin posed a concern.



After considering notable items, net income came in at $449 million, up 1% year over year. Earnings were 97 cents per share, up 7%.



Fee Income Growth Drives Revenues, Loans & Deposits Rise



Total revenues for the third quarter came in at $1.64 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Additionally, the top line was up 5% year over year.



Citizens Financial’s net interest income (NII) declined marginally year over year to $1.15 billion. Also, net interest margin contracted 10 basis points (bps) to 3.12%. This was, however, partly mitigated by higher interest-earning asset yields given continued mix shift toward better-returning assets and modestly higher short-term rates.



Non-interest income climbed 19% year over year to $493 million. This upside stemmed from strength in almost all components of income, partially offset by reduced capital markets fees.



Non-interest expenses jumped 7% year over year to $973 million. The upswing highlights rise in all categories of expenses, partly muted by lower other operating expenses. On an adjusted basis, expenses rose 6%.



Efficiency ratio increased to 59% in the third quarter from 58% in the prior-year quarter. Generally, a higher ratio is indicative of the bank’s declined efficiency.



As of Sep 30, 2019, period-end total loan and lease balances climbed 1% sequentially to $117.9 billion. Also, total deposits increased about 1% to $124.7 billion.



Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag



Provision for credit losses jumped 29% year over year to $101 million. Also, net charge-offs for the quarter jumped 31% to $113 million. As of Sep 30, 2019, allowance for loan and lease losses increased 2% to $1.26 billion.



However, total non-performing loans and leases were down 5% to $793 million. Also, nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases contracted 6 bps to 0.67%.



Solid Capital Position



Citizens Financial remained well capitalized in the third quarter. As of Sep 30, 2019, Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.3% compared with 10.8% at the end of the prior-year quarter. Further, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.9%, flat year over year. Total Capital ratio was 13%, down from 13.4%.



Capital Deployment Update



The company repurchased 14.1 million shares at average price of $35.43 during the September quarter. Notably, including common stock dividends, the company returned $662 million to shareholders.



Outlook



Fourth-Quarter 2019 (excluding expected notable items and including impact of acquisitions)



Net interest income is expected to be broadly stable as loan growth might offset rate or yield-curve effects on NIM.



Non-interest income is expected to be down modestly from record levels, given higher capital markets fees to mostly offset a drop in mortgage revenues.



Management expects non-interest expenses to be flat to down slightly on cost management.



Also, the company expects to deliver positive operating leverage and further improve its efficiency ratio.



Provision expenses are expected to increase by $10 million.



Further, Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio is estimated to be about 10.1%.