Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Citizens Financial Group's shares before the 28th of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.39 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.56 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Citizens Financial Group stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of $50.28. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Citizens Financial Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Citizens Financial Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Citizens Financial Group

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Citizens Financial Group paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Citizens Financial Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 26% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, seven years ago, Citizens Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 21% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Citizens Financial Group worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Citizens Financial Group ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Citizens Financial Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 2 warning signs with Citizens Financial Group (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hyre Class Action Reminder

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In HyreCar To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against HyreCar Inc. ("HyreCar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYRE) and reminds investors of the October 26, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal ...

  • Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Chemtrade...

  • A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.28 Dividend

    A. O. Smith Corporation ( NYSE:AOS ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Blueprint Medicines' (NASDAQ:BPMC) investors will be pleased with their solid 234% return over the last five years

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...

  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shareholders are still up 201% over 1 year despite pulling back 8.6% in the past week

    BIT Mining Limited ( NYSE:BTCM ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last...

  • The Fast Break | Oct. 22

    Relive all the action from Friday's 10 games in the NBA.

  • How to Invest in SPACs

    Special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs for short are formed to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO). The capital raised from investors is then used to acquire a private company. Also called shell companies or blank check companies, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in SPACs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy and go directly to read the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett is an American businessman, investor, and CEO […]

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • The Pre-DWAC Fiasco: Recalling Trump's First Attempt At Running A Public Company

    This week’s news that Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group caught many people by surprise — not the least being those who’ve tracked former President Donald Trump’s highs and lows in the private sector. The notion of having Trump Media & Technology Group on the Nasdaq is particularly intriguing when one considers Trump’s lone attempt to run a publicly listed company. What Happened: On Jun 7, 1995, the real estate mogul’s Trump Hotels & Casino R

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • You Can't Afford to Miss These 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks

    Adding shares to your portfolio in fast-growing businesses is an exciting way to play the stock market. Witnessing these companies boost their revenue and earnings as they steal market share and gain customers in their industries is rewarding for any investor to see. Continue reading to learn why Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI), Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), and Petco (NASDAQ: WOOF) are all solid growth stocks you should consider buying.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is a company that provides a development engine, visual assets, and support services that make it easy for users to create digital experiences.

  • Trump’s Tech SPAC Could Make Him Billions With Meme-Stock Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s sagging fortune is suddenly poised to get a massive boost from meme-stock mania. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaNews late Wednesday that the former president’s nascent media

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...