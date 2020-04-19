Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Potentially Undervalued?

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Citizens Financial Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Citizens Financial Group still cheap?

Good news, investors! Citizens Financial Group is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $27.12, but it is currently trading at US$19.87 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Citizens Financial Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Citizens Financial Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.4% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Citizens Financial Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although CFG is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CFG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CFG for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Citizens Financial Group.

