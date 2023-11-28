Citizens group launches another attempt to recall SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

After missing a key deadline during its previous recall effort, a citizens group has launched a second effort to remove San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson from office.

In a filing on Tuesday, the Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson alleged that he “abused his authority as a supervisor” by mismanaging the county’s staff, violating California’s Brown Act on open meetings, and “turning his back on the District 2 voters by spearheading the repeal of the 2021 redistricted maps to return to the 2011 boundaries that do not comply with the 2019 Fair Maps Act but ensure his safe re-election,” among other accusations, according to a notice of intention to circulate a recall petition.

The group served the petition to Gibson on Tuesday at the Katcho Achadjian Government Center while he was preparing for the start of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The group originally launched an intent to circulate a recall petition on Nov. 27, but the effort ended when it failed to meet a deadline in the recall process.

When asked about the potential for a second recall effort on Nov. 16, Gibson told The Tribune that he’s focused on county policy rather than the recall effort.

“My interest is focusing on working on issues that are of importance to the county, like homelessness, early childhood issues, impacts of artificial intelligence, housing costs — the things that actually matter to people,” Gibson said on Nov. 16.

How does a supervisor recall work?

To begin, the citizens group must circulate a petition in the former District 2 to recall Gibson.

Since Gibson was elected, the Board of Supervisors adopted a new county district map in April that changed the boundaries of District 2.

Before, the district included Atascadero, Cambria and Cayucos. The new map re-united the coastal communities of Los Osos, Morro Bay, Cambria and Cayucos in District 2, while transferring Atascadero back to District 5.

The petition can only be signed by voters in the former District 2 boundaries that elected Gibson.

If 20% of registered voters in the former District 2 sign the petition, the county will hold an election for voters to decide on whether or not to recall Gibson, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office.

With 36,871 registered voters in the former district, 7,374 residents would need to sign the petition for it to be valid, according to San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office had not yet received the notice as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Cano.

If the recall effort removes Gibson from office, Gov. Gavin Newsom will chose his replacement, according to Assembly Bill 2584.