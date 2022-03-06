Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.24

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.24 per share on the 31st of March. This makes the dividend yield 5.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

View our latest analysis for Citizens Holding

Citizens Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 72% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 0.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 73%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Citizens Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.88, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.96. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Citizens Holding May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Unfortunately, Citizens Holding's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, we think Citizens Holding is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Citizens Holding stock. Is Citizens Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.