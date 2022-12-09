Citizens leads U.S. banks for October net branch cuts, all in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has a dubious distinction. It was one of the top cities, possibly No. 1 in the U.S., for branch closures in October, according to a newly released report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Some 152 branches were shuttered nationwide with 23, almost one-sixth, of them in Pennsylvania, which led all states. The report did not break out metros, but Pittsburgh was where the bank with the most net cuts shed all of them.

Citizens was No. 1 in the U.S. for net branch cuts, in October, pruning 14 and opening none, the report said. Two other banks had more closures but also added branches so their respective net totals were lower.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

