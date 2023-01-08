Citizens Police Academy for Beavercreek residents to start next month

Beavercreek residents may start applying for their city’s Citizens Police Academy program that offers a look inside the department.

The Citizens Police Academy allows for accepted applicants to learn from law enforcement professionals about the criminal justice system, patrol procedures, traffic and drug enforcement, and firearms training, among other topics, the program’s spokesperson stated.

Accepted applicants will also be able to ride with officers and experience first-hand the duties of being a law enforcement agent, the spokesperson continued.

The program will not make any participants a certified police officer; however, the program will provide an opportunity for the community to interact with officers and the department, the spokesperson said.

Its intent is to building a stronger understanding and relationship between residents and law enforcement, the spokesperson said.

The program is a 9-week course spanning February 1, to March 29.

Classes will be held Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. An additional class for the shooting range is scheduled for Saturday, March 25.

Applications are due by January 25.

To qualify, applicants must be residents or business owners in the city of Beavercreek or Beavercreek Township. They must also be 18 years of age and pass a background check. Minor violations in the background check results will be excluded.

Anyone interested can visit their website for more information as well as apply during this form.