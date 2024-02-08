Citizens raise concern over Depot's future

Feb. 8—Several speakers voiced concerns over the future use of the historic Depot at Tuesday's meeting of the Sanford City Council.

A petition with more than 100 signatures were presented to the council, urging the city to keep the Welcome Center and Downtown Sanford, Inc. offices there once renovations are completed.

Sanford's Depot has been closed for several months in preparation for major renovations to stabilize the historic building.

For the past few years, the renovations have included the offices and a new Welcome Center designed to help bring visitors and shoppers to the downtown area. The offices and Welcome Center were moved to a building on Carthage Street near Horner Boulevard last year.

Now, the citizens group is concerned that future plans for the Depot may not include the center or offices that have been the subject of private fundraising for several years.

Sanford resident Faye Cress presented a petition, drawn up by Joni Martin, that had more than 100 signatures. There were also more than a dozen people in the audience support the presentation of the petition, read aloud by Cress.

"I, Joni Martin, present this petition regarding the private funding of the Depot, 106 Charlotte Ave. in Sanford, for renovation and restoration of said Depot to house the Welcome Center and their offices, along with the office of Downtown Sanford, Inc. Please see Exhibit A for signatures of monetary contributors that gave of their private money under the pretenses that this would be the use of the Depot. Whether it was a contribution, purchase of tickets or merchandise, or sponsorship of events to generate income to assist in the renovation of the Welcome Center/DSI office, this use and only this use is what was presented to them, and contributors would be falsely represented if the city decides to use the building for anything other than a Welcome Center, their offices and the offices of Downtown Sanford," the petition says. "We are asking you, the City of Sanford City Council, to uphold what was presented and to honor those that gave freely of their private funds."

Cress presented the petition which was signed by 103 people.

"I have been a resident Sanford and Lee County since March of 1969," Cress said. "As a longtime resident, I have taken pride in the advancements that have occurred in our city and county. But uppermost on my list of creative and long-lasting advancements is the renovations of the downtowns of Sanford and Jonesboro. The renovation of Depot Park with our outdoor theater, train and historical Railroad House, the water pad and the gardens are at the top of the list in great strides to upgrade our city. One link is missing, and that is the old Sanford Depot. It was with excitement and anticipation that I gave a donation for the renovation of the Depot."

Cress said when inquired about the progress last year, she was told it would "be looked into."

"Imagine my concern when I heard a rumor that a decision was made to place the Welcome Center in an old building on Carthage Street," she continued. "It is there today. No parking, no visibility, nothing to draw a visitor in to garner information from Sanford or Lee County. Is this the first step in trying to get the public to try and forget the commitment made in 2019?"

Dean Kesler, a Sanford resident for 51 years, spoke of the Depot's importance.

"This evening, you have before you in opposition to the proposed use of the remodeled Sanford Depot," he said. "About five years ago, the then-mayor of Sanford contacted a bunch of citizens and asked for financial contributions to propose the remodel of the Depot. It was very much needed then and is needed now — to convert it into a Welcome Center."

Kesler showed drawings of the plans that were drawn up in the beginning the project.

"After consideration, I offered to contribute money from my IRA as a qualified charitable distribution and give it to the Friends of Sanford 501 ©3 organization that was set up," he said. "There were several reasons I was interested in this project. No. 1, it needs repair, and it is such a historic building — it should be preserved. The Depot location is an ideal place for a visitors' center. It certainly is better than what is being used now. It has parking."

Kesler also said the Welcome Center should be a showplace for the community.

"It will be a place where people can come and see what goes on this town, to take advantage of coming here and living here," he said. "This improves the standard of living in our community and provides employment, better schools, better healthcare facilities, better restaurants, more and better recreational and entertainment venues. When this came about, and we heard that this may not be the visitor center, a lot of the people who contributed were contacted and given a chance to comment. We ask that you all consider this diligently and see if some other use can be made and it can go back to being used as the visitors' center."

Dargan Moore was the final Sanford resident to speak.

"I'm a county resident, however, since May of 2002, I've worked in Sanford on a daily basis," he said. "I'm concerned with the possibility of the Depot building not being used as the visitors' center after years of fundraising efforts for that purpose. I was a volunteer on the committee created by the mayor's office for raising funds for it to be used as a visitor center."

Moore said the idea for that use what was motivated he, his wife and others to donate to the restoration.

"The city's plan to use it as a visitors' center was a motivation for the Board of Realtors to sell the building to city and was Rep. John Sauls' reason for getting approval from the State of North Carolina to secure $500,000. The city needs to follow through to the taxpayers who donated thinking the building would be used as a visitor center."

He told council that he helped solicit donations from friends, neighbors and clients with the expectation that it would be used a visitor center.

Moore reflected on the days before the area's renovations took place, including before the Buggy Building restoration on Chatham Street, citing the stage, water fountain and other renovations around the Depot.

"What vision does this council hold for that building in the center of the space?" Moore asked. "Would an open, inviting visitor center that serves as the beating heart of the community welcome newcomers and those considering opening a business in the area be the best use of this over the city's next 150 years?"

Moore asked that those in the audience who agreed with him stand. Most of them stood.

"Thank you all for being here this evening," Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon said. "It is always a lovely time to actually see folks come to City Hall and express their opinions."

The mayor and council then moved on to their next items on the agenda before going into closed session.