Citizens Review Board votes in favor of CMS teacher mistakenly handcuffed by CMPD officers

The Citizens Review Board voted 9-0 Wednesday night in favor of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teacher who was handcuffed after officers misidentified her as a suspect in a violent crime, Channel 9 learned.

The teacher and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department both presented their case to the board. After the vote, there was no discussion of why the board reached its decision.

While the ruling is not a final decision in the case, it’s a significant victory for the second-grade teacher.

The incident goes back to the summer of 2021, when the teacher told Channel 9′s Dashawn Brown that she was sitting in her car outside her home when CMPD officers quickly moved in.

“I wasn’t stopped, I was ambushed by the police,” she said. “I was already sitting in my car in front of my house when they stopped me and they followed me.”

Her name is similar to the suspect’s name whom police were looking for. She said one of the officers even pointed a gun at her because they mistakenly believed her to be the woman they were looking for.

In January, CMPD released body camera video of the incident.

In the video, one of the CMPD officers can be heard explaining to the woman’s grandmother and mother what he believed went wrong. They said they got an email that the actual suspect was driving the woman’s car.

At that time, Brown sat down with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, who said the officers on the scene acted in good faith with the information they had. Jennings said the wrong information was entered into the system.

According to police, a man was stabbed several times on June 13, 2021, and told officers a woman he knew was responsible for his injuries. CMPD said he told officers the woman’s name was identical to the woman’s. Police said they used that name and a car associated with that name and entered them into CMPD’s License Plate Reader (LPR) system.

Police said the next day, the LPR system alerted it had a match for the car they were looking for, and officers found that car with the teacher inside.

She was handcuffed and put inside a patrol car, according to police. CMPD said she was cooperative, compliant and helped with the investigation. When officers realized she was not the suspect they were looking for, she was released within 15 minutes of her first being placed in handcuffs, CMPD said. She wasn’t hurt in the incident and neither were any of the officers, police said.

CMPD said an internal investigation was conducted by the CMPD Internal Affairs Bureau. The teacher then appealed CMPD’s finding to the Citizens Review Board.

After Wednesday’s vote, there will now be an evidentiary hearing on May 12 to further investigate the actions of the officers.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD and the teacher and her attorney but has not heard back at this point.

