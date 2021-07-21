Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Michigan woman

Jul. 20—MIAMI COUNTY — A Waterliet, Michigan, woman was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated Tuesday morning after a citizen alerted authorities that she was driving erratically down the highway at a high rate of speed.

According to an Indiana State Police media release, Ashley Imler, 32, is now facing a Level 6 felony charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for her alleged role in the incident.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a citizen contacted ISP and stated that Imler's Dodge Magnum was traveling southbound on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 300 North at a speed of approximately 81 mph in a posted 60 mph zone, the release noted.

The citizen also told police that Imler's vehicle was driving with its emergency flashers activated.

Police later stopped Imler's vehicle near Miami County Road 200 North, the release noted, and authorities could allegedly detect the smell of alcohol coming from the car's interior.

Imler also allegedly failed several standard field sobriety tests, according to the release, and further investigation revealed that her blood alcohol concentration was .18.

That is over two times the legal limit for the state of Indiana.

Along with her arrest, Imler was also cited for speeding and operating a motor vehicle with an open alcohol container. She is currently booked in the Miami County Jail awaiting her initial hearing.

