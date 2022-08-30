Citra man, 24, charged with second-degree murder, denied bond by judge

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the victim and suspect connected to a fight and stabbing at a Citra residence on Sunday.

Deputies say they found Marvin Lee Pate, 48, deceased after responding to a call about an assault around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

Jose Ismael Florencio, 24, of Citra, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond according to an MCSO news release.

"The investigation revealed that Pate and Florencio got into an argument that turned physical, at which point Florencio stabbed Pate in the back, causing the knife to break. Pate began using furniture to keep Florencio away, but Florencio continued to charge at the victim," the release stated.

Investigators said Florencio hit the victim in the head with a “brown metal stick” several times before leaving and walking around the area for several hours before calling 911.

A warrant states that Florencio called from a "secondary location" and told law enforcement Pate was "possibly dead."

When deputies arrived to the home on the 6800 block of Northeast 134th Place, Pate was found in a bedroom with a "large amount of blood” and broken furniture, the warrant states. Florencio shared a room in the house with the victim. Florencio's mother also lived at the home.

Florencio's mother told an investigator that her son and the Pate "had historically gotten along" but her son had been "acting more manic lately" and chain smoking cigarettes, the warrant states.

She added that her son had been diagnosed with "schizophrenia" and during the interview with investigators.

Upon his arrest, Florencio told investigators he shared a room with Pate “for about a year" and that the victim has been making him angry.

He told investigators Pate was a “registered sex offender," which MCSO later confirmed.

Escalating tension

Florencio as Pate to leave the residency after the two got into a heated argument.

Florencio said the argument was in the bedroom around 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. on August 28, which began over borrowing the victim’s lighter and walking into his bed.

Florencio, according to the warrant, then struck Pate’s face with his hand as the two stood up out of their beds. The sheriff's office says Florencio then stabbed the victim in the back with a fixed blade knife “early” in the fight "causing the knife to break.”

Pate had not yet used any weapons during the fight, according to Florencio's own admission.

The fight continued around the bedroom, while "several” weapons were used on the victim. Florencio said Pate was "hitting him with furniture and other items to keep him away."

Pate's body was found with "lacerations and puncture wounds to his face, neck, shoulders, arms, hands and back."

Florencio said he struck Pate “several times” in the head with a "brown metal stick" and he thought Pate was "dying for real."

He stated he took a shower and had his mother call someone to Baker Act him out of concern. He then walked outside for hours until he asked a woman to use her phone to call 911.

The MCSO probable cause warrant stated law enforcement confirmed the victim’s status as a “convicted sex offender.”

