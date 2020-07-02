Citrix Systems (CTXS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citrix Systems (CTXS) closed at $150.06, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud computing company had gained 7.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

CTXS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CTXS is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $775.08 million, up 3.52% from the year-ago period.

CTXS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $3.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.58% and +5.27%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CTXS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CTXS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CTXS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.8, so we one might conclude that CTXS is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CTXS has a PEG ratio of 3.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.