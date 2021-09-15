Citrix Systems explores potential sale after 2021 stock rout - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Cloud computing company Citrix Systems Inc is working with advisers weighing whether to sell itself after its stock tumbled this year, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3zcQ3ni on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The workplace software maker plans to gauge the interest of potential buyers over the next few weeks, the report said, adding that a decision is yet to be made on whether to pursue a sale and Citrix might remain a standalone entity.

The report, however, did not provide the details of the advisers with whom the company is working on the potential sale.

Citrix Systems did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Florida-based company's shares have dropped 15.8% so far this year while Citrix Systems' market capitalization stood at $13.6 billion as of Tuesday's close.

The company had also previously attempted to sell itself in the past. In 2017, Citrix Systems had explored https://reut.rs/3Af3uV8 strategic alternatives including a potential sale.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru)