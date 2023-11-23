Citrus County deputies find dead body in trunk Thanksgiving morning

Deputies responding to a well-being check at an Inverness home Thanksgiving morning discovered a dead body in a vehicle trunk, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Thursday deputies arrived at the house near Eden Drive where they found “evidence of foul play,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The deputies then tried to contact the homeowner, who they found inside suffering from a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound to the stomach.

The homeowner is a suspect in the case and was taken to a nearby hospital.

As deputies continued to search the property, they found the dead body of a man inside the trunk of a vehicle.

“Any death in our community is devastating, but it is especially tough to deliver the news that a loved one will not be able to join their families on a holiday,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

Deputies are waiting for an update on the homeowner’s condition and, as of Thursday afternoon, no arrest had been made because the man was still being treated, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told the Tampa Bay Times.

Citrus County detectives and crime scene technicians have a search warrant and are collecting evidence in the ongoing investigation, according to the news release.