Citrus deputies chase suspect into Marion County, ending in shooting

Citrus County deputies shot and injured someone in Marion County after the suspect’s car fled from a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said in a media release Friday.

Deputies tried to stop a Mitsubishi SUV with a driver suspected of a felony warrant in Hernando, the release said. The driver would not stop and deputies used a tire deflation device twice. The first attempt was unsuccessful and the second attempt slowed the car down.

Still, the sheriff’s office said, the suspect kept driving on Highway 200 into Marion County.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the chase and used a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, which involves an officer bumping the fleeing car and causing it to spin out to a stop. The suspect’s car crashed into a power pole.

The unnamed suspect then got out of the car with a rifle, the sheriff’s office said. Citrus County deputies fired at and injured the suspect, who was then taken to a hospital, the release said.