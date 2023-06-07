Citrus Heights man accused of starting fire at his house that injured firefighter

A Citrus Heights man was charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to his house that burned early Sunday and injured a firefighter, officials announced Tuesday.

Robert Willis Jones, 46, was arraigned before a magistrate Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court. Fire officials said Jones faces charges of arson causing injury, arson to an inhabited structure and using a flammable or ignitable substance to start a fire.

Jones also faced the judge in connection with three prior misdemeanor cases from 2022 that he failed to appear at in May, according to court records.

He remains in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail.

The fire was reported about 6:20 a.m. on Basswood Way in a residential neighborhood just north of Interstate 80. Jones was an occupant of the home, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Firefighters arrived and found the house engulfed in flames. Fire officials said it was initially reported that people could possibly be trapped inside the burning home, so firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack and searched inside. The firefighters did not find anybody inside the home.

While putting out the flames, one firefighter suffered burns and was taken to a hospital, Metro Fire announced Tuesday.

Investigators determined the house fire was intentionally started. Metro Fire investigators worked in conjunction with the Citrus Heights Police Department, and the investigators identified Jones as the suspect.