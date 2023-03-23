Citrus Heights police arrest man accused of sexually abusing children over 25 years

Citrus Heights police detectives on Wednesday arrested a 61-year-old Roseville man suspected of sexually abusing multiple children over the past 25 years.

Ricky Allen Vaughn faces 12 counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old, the Citrus Heights Police Department announced Thursday in a news release.

Vaughn was booked Wednesday at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He also faces felony charges of committing a lewd act with a child younger than 14 using force, violence or duress and possessing obscene material depicting someone younger than 18, jail records show.

Vaughn was being held in custody without bail Thursday and is scheduled to make his first appearance Friday in Sacramento Superior Court.

Police said the investigation began in November, when the detectives were informed of allegations that a man was sexually abusing an underage victim.

During the investigation, detectives identified and found multiple children — from 6 to 13 years old — who had been sexually abused by Vaughn over the past 25 years. Police said the detectives are concerned there may be additional unreported victims.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to this investigation to call the Police Department’s Crime tip line at 916-727-5524.