Citrus Heights police look for suspect who robbed River City Bank and got away with cash

Detectives are looking for a suspect who robbed a Citrus Heights bank Tuesday afternoon and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery was reported about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the River City Bank in the 5600 block of Sunrise Boulevard, the Citrus Heights Police Department announced Wednesday in a news release.

Officers arrived at the bank and did not find the suspect. Detectives arrived shortly after and are investigating the bank robbery alongside investigators from the FBI Sacramento field office.

A bank teller told investigators that an unidentified man entered the bank and presented a note demanding money, police said. The teller complied, and the robber left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries occurred. The Police Department did not indicate in the news release whether the robber brandished a weapon.

Police described the suspect as a man in his early 30s about 6 feet in height.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or the bank robbery to call the Citrus Heights police tip line at 916-727-5524 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.