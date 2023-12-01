Citrus quarantine expanded to Valley Center

SAN DIEGO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture on Thursday declared a new citrus quarantine in Valley Center after a fatal citrus tree disease was found in orange trees.

The disease, known as Huanglongbing, HLB or “citrus greening,” was discovered in five orange trees during an inspection of a residential property, the County of San Diego said in a news release.

While the disease is not a danger to people or pets, it kills infected trees, thus posing a threat to the region’s multi-million dollar citrus industry, the county says. The disease can lead to mottled yellow leaves and misshapen, bitter fruit.

$20K in stolen jewelry found in car of driver asleep at wheel: deputies

More than 120 growers — about 1,1000 acres of commercial citrus — and 120 nurseries may have trees within the new quarantine area, the county said. The quarantine area covers the area bordered by the intersection of Interstate 76 and Pala area, to the south of Interstate 15 and Deer Springs Road, to the west by Camino del Rey and to the east by Valley Center.

HLB quarantines already exist in Oceanside and Rancho Bernardo.

“Unfortunately, Huanglongbing is fatal to citrus,” San Diego Agricultural Commissioner Ha Dang is quoted as saying in the release. “So our goal is to prevent this disease from spreading any farther. By working together, we can all protect our food supply, local agriculture, and environment from this devastating disease. Partnering with state and federal regulatory partners, we are working closely with residents and agricultural operators and ask for everyone’s cooperation with the ongoing regulatory activities.”

Residents inside the quarantine area are told to not move citrus plants into or out of the quarantine area and only buy citrus trees from reputable local nurseries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.