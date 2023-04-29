Citrus-like structure of hedgehog spines revealed in Nottingham

Microscale images of the inside of a hedgehog spine have revealed the internal structure looks similar to the inside of a citrus fruit.

Scientists said this may explain the spines' strength and flexibility.

The work was carried out by a team at the University of Nottingham to mark Hedgehog Awareness Week.

Dr Hannah Constantin, who worked on the images, said: "I have very fond memories of watching hedgehogs in my parents' garden."

"When I was a child, they were frequent visitors," she added.

"As an adult, I started seeing them less and less, and after doing some research, I found out that hedgehog numbers in the UK have declined by 50% since the year 2000.

"Getting people talking about hedgehogs is a great starting point to help our spiky friends.

"We have [studied] the elemental composition and structure of hedgehog spines.

"This is important because it will give conservationists vital information to continue their amazing work."

Microscale images were created of the interior and exterior of the spines.

One of the most surprising results came from imaging of the cross section of the spine which revealed support segments and hollow sections, similar to when a citrus fruit is cut in half.

The images also showed the exterior had a ribbed surface texture and scaly microstructure.

"I would say that the fins allow for a good strength-to weight ratio of the spine," she added.

"A hollow spine would be light, but easy to bend or crush. A completely solid spine would be strong but heavy.

"The fins resist bending and crushing, but don't add a lot of weight, and their radial arrangement probably strengthens them in almost all directions."

The hedgehog spines were donated by Deborah Korn from local hedgehog rescue charity Hedgepigs.

She said: "We are incredibly proud to have been able to help the University of Nottingham take a look at hedgehog spines in a new way using incredible imaging techniques."

Fay Vass is chief executive of the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, which organises Hedgehog Awareness Week, which runs until 6 May.

She said: "Hedgehog Awareness Week aims to encourage people to 'think hedgehog' and see what they can do to help our prickly friends."

