Citrus women arrested after keeping over 80 animals in ‘neglectful conditions’

Josh Fiallo, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

HOMOSASSA — Two women were arrested Wednesday after deputies discovered they were housing 84 animals in “neglectful conditions,” according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Tabitha Kaye Iverson, 51, and Christine Anne Iverson, 42, were arrested at their home off Green Acres Street, deputies said. They face 61 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, 13 counts of animal cruelty and one count of child neglect, as a minor in their care was also living in “deplorable” conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the home at 6 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a tip that animals were being neglected. Upon arrival, they discovered 21 dogs, 27 cats, six bird species, five rabbits, a gopher tortoise and a chicken all living in the home.

Thirteen of the dogs were caged in the kitchen and living room, lying in their own urine and feces, deputies said, and most of the animals were suffering from open sores. One dog was so malnourished it couldn’t stand. It was euthanized.

Other animals were transported from the home to the Citrus County Animal Shelter, which was already operating over capacity prior to taking on this case, deputies said.

Both women are being held at the Citrus County Jail in lieu of a bail of $137,000 each.

