City: 14 dogs at risk of euthanasia, shelter overcrowded
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — 14 dogs are facing euthanasia after the San Angelo Animal Shelter exceeded its maximum capacity for the pets, according to the City of San Angelo.
In an announcement made by the City on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the shelter has 194 dogs sheltered on-site. This number is 14 dogs higher than the legal maximum capacity of 180, forcing the shelter to consider euthanizing the pets to stay at its limit.
The 14 dogs have until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, to be adopted, fostered or transferred to another rescue. Those interested in lending a helping paw are urged to contact jen@cvpaws.org as soon as possible. Those looking to help can also view the available shelter pets at 24petconnect.com and adopt or foster through cvpaws.org.
“Adoptions, fosters and transfers are urgently needed to help these at-risk animals avoid euthanasia,” the City said in the announcement.
Below is a list of the dogs at risk of euthanasia:
Cheech — male heeler mix
Degory — male terrier mix
Lexi — female pit mix
Howell — male lab mix
Elisha — female heeler mix
Audrey — female hound mix
Ducky — female terrier mix
Alley — female hound mix
Deputy Dan — male pit mix
Ron Jon — male lab mix
Byanaka — female lab mix
Moody — female shepherd mix
Patsy — female terrier mix
Swift — male shepherd mix
