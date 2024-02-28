City: 14 dogs at risk of euthanasia, shelter overcrowded

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — 14 dogs are facing euthanasia after the San Angelo Animal Shelter exceeded its maximum capacity for the pets, according to the City of San Angelo.

In an announcement made by the City on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the shelter has 194 dogs sheltered on-site. This number is 14 dogs higher than the legal maximum capacity of 180, forcing the shelter to consider euthanizing the pets to stay at its limit.

The 14 dogs have until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, to be adopted, fostered or transferred to another rescue. Those interested in lending a helping paw are urged to contact jen@cvpaws.org as soon as possible. Those looking to help can also view the available shelter pets at 24petconnect.com and adopt or foster through cvpaws.org.

“Adoptions, fosters and transfers are urgently needed to help these at-risk animals avoid euthanasia,” the City said in the announcement.

Below is a list of the dogs at risk of euthanasia:

Cheech — male heeler mix

Degory — male terrier mix

Lexi — female pit mix

Howell — male lab mix

Elisha — female heeler mix

Audrey — female hound mix

Ducky — female terrier mix

Alley — female hound mix

Deputy Dan — male pit mix

Ron Jon — male lab mix

Byanaka — female lab mix

Moody — female shepherd mix

Patsy — female terrier mix

Swift — male shepherd mix

