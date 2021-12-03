City acknowledges covering legal bills for 4 Manchester cops

Dec. 3—The city is footing the legal bill for four Manchester police officers accused of manufacturing evidence in connection to a high-profile melee outside a now-defunct nightclub in 2018.

Last week, City Solicitor Emily Rice declined to answer questions about whether the city was covering the legal bills or possible damages in the case.

She provided the information after the New Hampshire Union Leader filed a Right-to-Know request for any billing records in connection to the case including invoices, payments, billing documents or payment agreements.

Rice confirmed that Samantha Dowd Elliott, a member of the Concord law firm of Gallagher Callahan & Gartrell, is representing the four officers: Michael Roscoe, Canada Stewart, Nathan Harrington and Matthew Nocella.

To date, the city has paid $14,000 in legal fees.

Rice would not release the billing documents, saying they are covered under legal exemptions to the Right to Know Law for attorney-client communication or work product privileges.

Last month, a federal judge allowed a lawsuit filed by state prison inmate Chasrick Heredia to proceed against the four officers.

Lawyers for Heredia have not sued the Manchester Police Department but have filed suit against the individual officers, claiming fabrication of evidence, excessive force and failure to render medical aid.

The four had a hand in arresting Heredia and trying to quell a melee in front of the now-closed GlowBar on Hanover Street in May 2018.

Heredia was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and other charges of assault and resisting arrest. The allegations claimed he tried to "jackhammer punch" one of the four officers, Stewart, as police tried to arrest him and others.

Videos have emerged about the incident, one that appeared to show no such action but another that is less clear.

A jury convicted Heredia of lesser charges. But the case imploded when defense lawyers discovered that Stewart was dating another Manchester police officer, Roscoe, who answered the call at GlowBar.

Both officers testified at his trial, and a judge ruled that defense lawyers should have been informed about their romantic relationship.

Heredia is serving a sentence on an unrelated case.

