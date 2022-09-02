City to adopt huge budget with lower tax rate

Wichita Falls City Councilors will meet Tuesday to adopt a cash-flush budget – and begin spending it.

The Wichita Falls City Council will consider adopting a $233M budget Tuesday.

Councilors are expected to adopt a $233.8 million budget made fat largely by increased property tax values and sales tax revenue. Because property values went up so much, the city will be able to reduce the tax rate and still have $38.3 million more than last year.

If approved and finalized, the tax rate would drop by 8.75 percent. This means the owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $65 less next year, if the home did not change in value. However, a majority of homes saw an increase in value meaning a revenue windfall for the city.

The budget also includes a five-percent hike in water bills, which is less than the nine percent the staff originally proposed. The council would consider another five-percent water-rate hike in the 2023-2024 budget.

The budget includes spending about $18 million on one-time-only projects ranging from sanitation and storm water projects to spiffing up the MPEC facility and making street improvements.

More:City employees may see pay increases

The budget will give five-percent pay raises to most city employees. A consultant concluded in 2021 that city salaries and wages were too low. Currently, slightly more than half of city workers make below Wichita Falls’ median family income of $47,335.

More:Wichita Falls Chamber to unveil plan to get city on right track

Of the city’s 1,313 employees:

27 make $100,000 or more

18 make between $90,000 and $100,000

85 make between $80,000 and $90,000

104 make between $70,000 and $80,000

123 make between $60,000 and $70,000

134 make between $50,000 and $60,000

Councilors, who receive annual stipends of $7,200 (the mayor receives $12,000), will separately consider salaries for four appointed positions:

City Manager Darron Leiker would get $247,142. Leiker is currently paid $241,114.12, not including benefits such as car allowance, cell phone, retirement, vacation payout, and stability pay, which bring his current total compensation to $294,968.32.

City Attorney Kinley Hegglund would get $199,734 in salary. His current salary is $192,052.12 or $220,747.81 with extras.

Municipal Court Judge Diane Dockery would get $135,000, compared to the position’s current pay of $130,000, plus $1,560 in extras.

City Clerk Marie Balthrop would make $90,000 in salary compared to the current $81,690 plus $995 in extras.

Story continues

These employees will also receive standard benefits that other city workers receive.

In a budget message, Leiker has said the city is in “strong financial condition,” but warns a volatile economy could lead to a recession in the next 12 to 24 months.

“That said, we are in a good position to deal with a light, short-lived recession without severely impacting service delivery,” he said.

Adoption of the budget and tax rate will be preceded by a public hearing. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: City to adopt huge budget with lower tax rate