City adopts $2.8 million budget for 2022-23 fiscal year

The Cheboygan City Council adopted the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget for the city's general and all other funds, with projected revenues being just over $2.8 million.

CHEBOYGAN — Last week, Cheboygan city officials voted unanimously to adopt the city's proposed $2,816,950 budget for all city funds in the 2022-23 fiscal year, which began July 1 and will end June 30, 2023.

Cheboygan City Treasurer Bridget Brown said things are changing daily with the city and the budget, as it was presented to the council members, is never set in stone.

"You can always make an amendment after the fact," said Brown. "Just keep that in mind, don't be too concerned."

Cheboygan City Treasurer Bridget Brown

The numbers, as they were proposed to council for adoption and placed on the city's website, are as accurate as the information Brown had when she was preparing the document. If there are any major changes that need to be made to the document or a large sum of money needs to be moved around, a budget amendment can be brought before council for approval.

Adjustments will be made to the budget throughout the year and any expenditures that are not covered by the revenues brought in to the city — through taxes and other funding sources — will need to be covered by funds from the city's general fund.

The operating budget for 2022-23 of $2,816,950 is an increase of $226,450 over the 2021-22 fiscal year's budget of $2,590,500. The budget is proposed to be a balanced budget, with revenues equaling expenditures.

The council members hosted a public hearing on the proposed budget on June 28.

One of the major expenses for the City of Cheboygan is the police department, which uses around $1.1 million of the budget. This funding covers the police officers' wages and benefits, as well as their training, supplies, uniforms and equipment.

The department of public works uses around $334,700 of this year's proposed budget for workers' salaries and benefits, as well as the supplies needed. The fire department makes up $188,700 of the 2022-23 proposed budget.

Councilman Ken Kwiatkowski noted a decrease in the city's major street fund budgeted for winter maintenance on the roads. He questioned whether the winters had been mild enough for that line item to be set at only $35,000.

"It's based on what the DPW guys input as far as what they're doing on a day-to-day basis, but yes, I do believe that those have gone down," said Brown. "I know the state's decreased our budget, too, overall, with their trunkline."

One projected change to the budget this year, for the Downtown Development Authority, is the purchase of the 220 Water St. building. The DDA will be receiving around $125,000 in rental revenue from the tenants of the building. That revenue was built into the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and will be going into the DDA fund. The DDA will also have the expenditure of the mortgage on that building.

The city council approved and adopted the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget for all city funds. Municipalities are required to have a budget adopted prior to the beginning of each fiscal year.

