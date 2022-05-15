City agrees to purchase west Charlotte strip mall described as ‘open-air drug market’

The city of Charlotte will purchase a west Charlotte strip mall seized by the federal government after an alarming trend of crime at the location.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced earlier this week that the city would purchase the strip mall near the corner of West Boulevard and Remount Road from its owner, ending a year-long civil forfeiture case.

In April 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed the civil forfeiture for the property and alleged that for years the site hosted high volumes of drug trafficking and crime, including 14 shootings in four years.

“Simply put, the property serves as an open-air drug market,” the federal complaint said at the time.

Since the forfeiture was filed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has received just 28 calls to the location compared to thousands in the years before. No violent crime has been reported at the property either.

As the civil proceedings worked through the court system, the city offered to buy the strip mall to improve it in line with Charlotte’s West Boulevard Corridor Vision. Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity Program allowed for the purchase.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it agreed to dismiss the forfeiture and the city agreed to take crime prevention measures at the property to ensure it remains safe.

“For years, rampant drug dealing and drug-fueled crimes took place on the premises of this strip mall, which impacted surrounding neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Dena J. King. “Partnering with local law enforcement to increase the safety of our communities is one my Office’s highest priorities. I want to thank the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their work in this case and for their ongoing efforts to keep our streets safe.”

