City aims for "dignity, compassion and safety" in clearing homeless camps

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson, right, convened a meeting on Jan. 5, the day after the city cleared a homeless camp off Patterson Drive, to hear from representatives from agencies that serve the homeless community on how to manage encampments around the city.

Standing in the mud last Thursday as city workers cleared residents and their belongings from a longstanding homeless camp in the middle of town, Kerry Thomson said she would consult the next day with people who know the complexities and results of such actions firsthand.

On Friday, 24 homeless service providers, ranging from healthcare workers to shelter employees to mental health advocates, filled a city hall conference room. Thomson was at the end of a long conference table listening, asking questions and taking note.

The purpose, city spokeswoman Angela Van Rooy said, was for Thomson to receive input on creating a collaborative plan for clearing encampments when health and safety concerns mandate people be moved in accordance with city ordinances.

The encampment shut down on Jan. 4 was on city-owned land directly across from Catalent and adjacent to a residence on Fairview Street. A man leaving with his dog said he had lived there in a tent on and off for two years.

Just two people remained at an encampment on city property near Catalent when city workers came to clear out the refuse. Mayor Kerry Thomson said she attended because, "I wanted to make sure we did this with as much dignity and respect as possible."

Many drivers passing on Patterson Drive likely were unaware the encampment was there, in a sparsely wooded area down a small embankment not far off the busy street.

Although, on cold nights, fires were visible. A recent one set a tent ablaze.

"Our team will be reviewing the existing city policies for moving camps and incorporating as many of the suggestions as we are able," Van Rooy said. A follow-up meeting is planned once that process is done.

The city's goal, she said, is to move forward "in a partnership aimed at dignity, compassion and safety."

Representatives from HealthNet, Indiana Recovery Alliance, IU Health, Positive Link, Centerstone, New Hope for Families, Heading Home, Wheeler Mission and Middle Way House were at the Friday meeting, Van Rooy said, as were city council members Matt Flaherty and Isak Asare.

In a video posted on the city's Facebook page the afternoon the camp was cleared, Thomson acknowledged the action and said she was there to talk to the two men who remained and help city workers remove items from the property.

She said it's "an incredibly sad day" when unhoused people get ousted. She said it was necessary because of significant safety concerns, but carried out with "heavy hearts."

Bloomington Police Department resource officers, social workers and others helped people move on in the weeks before the camp was shut down.

"We really do need a better way," Thomson said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington's new mayor gathers providers to talk homeless encampments