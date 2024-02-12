City of Albemarle recognized for future-focused utility plan, career program with community college

The city of Albemarle received three separate awards for its electric utility system, as it plans a major change impacting its customers.

The awards were presented by Electricities of North Carolina; the group’s focus is on the future of energy.

Albemarle is planning to allow public power customers to track their daily usage and adjust accordingly to put more money back into their wallets.

Jay Voyles is the Director of Albemarle Public Utilities and broke down how the town plans to use Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to help customers understand and make smarter decisions when it comes to energy usage.

“Meters are going to be installed; every single meter on the Albemarle system will be replaced,” Voyles said. “Those meters communicate with the front office, and that information goes out to an application that our customers will have. They’ll be able to plot their electric and water usage.”

The town also received an award for its program at Stanly Community College to train students for jobs in electrical system installation and repair.

