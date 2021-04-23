City of Albuquerque sends $211K bill for Trump campaign to Mar-a-Lago

Tina Reed
·1 min read

City officials in Albuquerque are trying to recoup costs for an unpaid Trump campaign bill totaling more than $211,000 incurred during a 2019 Rio Rancho rally, referring the six-figure tab to a debt collections agency.

Details: The city recently resent the outstanding bill for $211,175.94 to the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort after originally sending it to New York-based Donald J. Trump for President Inc., the Albuquerque Journal reported.

  • The city sent the invoice after the rally to cover costs associated with Trump's security at a downtown Albuquerque hotel.

Of note: It is standard procedure for the city to send bills that have gone unpaid for more than 60 days to collections agencies.

What they're saying: “In my mind, he owes us a lot more because there was about a day and a half where we couldn’t even function as a city,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in an interview with “The Daily Show” earlier this week.

Axios has reached out to Trump’s office for comment.

