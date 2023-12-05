City alerting northeast Wichita residents, businesses after E. coli is detected in creek

Some residents in northeast Wichita are being warned to stay away from a creek and pond areas after elevated levels of E. coli were detected Monday afternoon.

“Water in Four Mile Creek near Founder’s Circle, west of 127th Street North in District 2 in northeast Wichita, has tested positive for elevated levels of E. coli,” a City of Wichita news release said.

Officials say there is no public health risk and city staff are currently contacting residents and businesses in the affected area. A map provided by the city shows Lakeview Funeral Home and & Cemetery, Cruise Planners, McGettrick Aviation and Trinity Academy in the affected area.

The city also says there is no risk to the city’s drinking water or anyone walking or living by the creek. There is also no impact to any fish or wildlife.

The alert comes after a city sewer lift station near Founders Circle overflowed on Saturday due to equipment failure. The equipment has since been repaired and working normally but resulted in an estimated sewer overflow of 1.7 million gallons, according to the city.

“During the overflow, wastewater ran into Four Mile Creek, near the Redbud Path,” the city said.

A resident reported the issue Sunday morning and staff tested the creek water that same afternoon. Results that came back Monday afternoon showed the elevated E. coli levels.

“Dec. 4 showing elevated E. coli levels in the stream of greater than 2419.2 colonies per 100 ml. A typical test for this time of year is 2000 or fewer colonies per 100 ml,” the city said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is set to issue a public advisory for people and their pets to stay out of the water and will lift it once levels return to normal.

“The City will continue to sample and test the water daily until the advisory is lifted and keep the public updated on an expected timeline for abatement,” the city said.